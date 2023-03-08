Nike Elementary Principal Jessica Tollison was recently named South Central Region New Principal of the Year by the Missouri Association for Elementary School Principals (MAESP).
Tollison is one of 11 principals in Missouri to receive the New Principal of the Year award, which was presented to her at the 2023 MAESP Leadership Conference held last weekend in Osage Beach.
This recognition comes just two years after Tollison was named an Outstanding Assistant Principal by MAESP for her work at Pacific Intermediate, where she served two years as assistant principal. She is now in her second year as principal at Nike.
Prior to working in the Meramec Valley R-III School District, she was an assistant principal at Edgar Murray Elementary in the St. Clair R-XIII School District. She also taught middle school language arts and elementary classes in the Washington School District for 14 years. A graduate of Missouri State University in Springfield, Tollison holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Missouri Baptist University and an educational specialist degree from Lindenwood University. She is currently working on her doctorate through Missouri Baptist.
Each year, MAESP honors educational leaders who ensure that Missouri’s children acquire a sound foundation for lifelong learning and achievement. Criteria established by MAESP require the individual to be a practicing second or third year principal and to demonstrate evidence of outstanding contributions to the community and the education profession. Tollison is being recognized for being clearly committed to building excellence in the school community, developing programs designed to meet the needs of all students, and developing firm ties to parents and the community, according to a school district press release.
“Mrs. Tollison’s unwavering dedication to our students’ growth and well-being has been outstanding, and we couldn’t be more proud of her,” MVR-III Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said in the release. “Winning the MAESP New Principal of the Year award for our region is a testament to her outstanding leadership, and we are fortunate to have her as a valued member of our Nike Elementary and MVR-III School District family.”