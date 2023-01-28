Larry Bibb at work in TNT Sales in Villa Ridge

Larry Bibb performs maintenance and repairs on a trailer Jan. 26 at TNT Sales in Villa Ridge. The company has plans to expand its Villa Ridge service facility to accommodate business growth, as sales have grown about 35 percent the past three years.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. 

The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama. 

TNT Sales Expansion
Buy Now

Construction is already underway on TNT's new expanded facility. The company is planning on spending $2.5 million to construct a 11,900-square-foot building that will be next to the TNT's existing building on Highway 100 in Villa Ridge. 