TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion.
The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
The expansion in Villa Ridge is necessary as the business works to keep up with demand. The company has seen sales, its biggest business, grow by an estimated 35 percent in the past three years.
General Manager Greg Daust and Comptroller Marty Hoerath said it is hard to quantify how much the expansion will improve business at TNT, because the impact of the expanded shop floor and new equipment is hard to quantify. Daust called it “substantial.”
“It’s going to give us a lot of additional capabilities that there doesn’t appear to be any businesses in the area that can provide those types of services,” Hoerath said.
The expansion is expected to create new jobs this spring for mechanics and technicians at the Villa Ridge facility, which already employs 45 people.
The new building will have a 65-foot-long downdraft paint booth that cost more than $500,000 itself and eight additional service bays. TNT is also installing a new, more advanced alignment system that Daust said will give TNT the ability to straighten trailer frames.
TNT’s building contractor, Total Building Solutions, of Bourbon, started work last year and Daust said construction is planned to be wrapped up by June.
The new 11,900 square-foot shop will sit right next to TNT’s existing building at 3131 Hwy. 100 in Villa Ridge.
TNT is owned by Bill Weiss, who started the business in 2004 in his Jefferson County garage. The business sells and services platform trailers and box vans.
“We have the ability to do a lot of fabrication as well here, so we can take a trailer from tires and wheels all the way up and rebuild them,” Daust said.
Another part of why TNT has grown so quickly is its “considerable” rental business, Daust said. With new trailers going for tens of thousands of dollars, purchasing a new trailer is often-cost prohibitive to a driver.
Hoerath said he expects the trailer business to hold steady in the coming years.
“There’s always a cycle of trailers that are coming off line because they just met their life expectancy and they need new ones,” he said. “They’ll always be demanded, the matter of how much depends on what the economy is doing at the time.”
