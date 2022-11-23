 Skip to main content
'Tis the season for a music-filled lighted parade on Nov. 25

Mason and Annie Vilcek scoop up candy (copy)
In this Missourian file photo from Nov. 2021, Mason Vilcek, 6, and Annie Vilcek, 3, scoop up candy as they watch the Holiday Parade of Lights in downtown Washington. This year's parade will be on Nov. 25 and will feature more than 60 entries.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

All will be merry and bright this Friday when dozens of lighted floats, four local bands and several vehicles will rock their way through downtown Washington for the annual Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

This year’s parade theme is “Rock and Roll Christmas,” and is expected to last about 45 minutes.