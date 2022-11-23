'Tis the season for a music-filled lighted parade on Nov. 25

All will be merry and bright this Friday when dozens of lighted floats, four local bands and several vehicles will rock their way through downtown Washington for the annual Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
This year’s parade theme is “Rock and Roll Christmas,” and is expected to last about 45 minutes.
“We have about 65 float entries,” said Events and Promotion Specialist Cassidy Desmond. “We will have St. Francis Borgia’s band, Washington High School’s band, Garden Party Band, which is a local band, and East Central College’s jazz band.”
They will also have several different community floats. Some returning parade entries include Bank of Washington, Four Rivers Career Center, Pine Hollow Farms, Dutzow’s Community Club and more. Some new entries this year are WEG Transformers, Jim Trenary Motorsports, and horses from Pleasant Ridge Ranch.
The parade route will be the same as in the past, starting at the corner of Cedar and Main streets. The parade will go south on Cedar Street to Fifth Street, east on Fifth Street to Elm Street, north on Elm Street to Second Street, east on Second Street to Jefferson Street, north on Jefferson Street to Main Street, and west on Main Street to Cedar Street.
Desmond is expecting thousands to attend, so she advises those wishing to attend to secure their spot early.
With the temperature expected to be in the 40s at the time of the parade a few locations around downtown will be offering hot cocoa. Bootleggers Cigars and Apothecary, 201 W. Main St., will have French hot chocolate, hot dogs and chili; Swallows Nest, 310 Elm St., will have lattes, coco-cino drinks and kids beverages; Andy’s Produce, 14 W. Main St., will have hot cocoa; and the future home of The Alley, 14 W. Main St., (the old Missourian building) will be providing adult beverages.
After the parade will be the annual Christmas tree lighting at the corner of Main and Elm streets with Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn.
Other upcoming holiday events include: Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26; Santa on the Amtrak on Friday, Dec. 2; Crawlin’ Around the Christmas Tree on Saturday, Dec. 3; Santa at the Market and Kids Downtown Shopping on Saturday, Dec. 10; and the annual Holiday Tour, which is now sold out, on Sunday, Dec. 11.