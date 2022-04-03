New Haven Ward 1 voters will see two names on the ballot for aldermen in April’s municipal elections: incumbent Tim Otten, who has held the seat since 2018, and Brenda Menke, a long-time New Haven School Board president.
Menke thinks voters should pick her because she’d bring new ideas to the board. She also said her background as a former school board president is useful experience.
Otten said his work on the board illustrates his priorities.
“I’m for limited but effective government,” Otten said. “My thing is keep taxes as low as possible, but still produce good streets, water, sewer, police and parks.
“The alderman doesn’t go out there and direct the workers, the staff or anything like that — but what we have a tremendous role in is the budget.”
Menke said ensuring New Haven has good streets and infrastructure is essential.
“I think the road projects are very important,” she said. “There’s a priority list that the city has — you know, you only have so much money every year — but I just want to be making sure that I’m in agreement with things like that.”
A debate is ongoing in the New Haven community over the city’s plans to move city hall to a property it purchased in 2014, adjacent to the New Haven City Park and Highway 100.
Critics argue it isn’t a good spot for city hall, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“Some people are really emotional about it,” Menke said. “You’ve got to take your emotion out of it a little bit to look at it kind of fairly, but my gut feeling is, it seems like maybe there could be another option for the city — but I won’t really be able to say that for sure until I know the path that has brought them there.”
Otten noted that all the aldermen who voted for the purchase are no longer on the board. He said he’s willing to consider alternatives, but thinks the city already has paid for the property so it shouldn’t waste money seeking another location.
Otten said New Haven’s biggest issue right now is a lack of housing to accommodate all the jobs in town.
Menke said she couldn’t identify any major issues.
“I don’t think we have any just awful issues that we’re facing,” she said. “I have gotten the question: ‘If everything seems to be OK, why are you running?’ “Because I don’t necessarily think change is bad every once in a while either,” Menke said, adding she offers “maybe some new ideas on the board, new ways of thinking about things.”
Election Day is April 5. Also on the ballot is Brad Zobrist, who is unopposed for Ward 2 alderman.