Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is the only Missouri representative on a committee of county officials from across the country.
Brinker was recently named to the Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties (NACo). According to NACo’s website, the committee has 110 members and discusses all matters relating to air, water, energy and land use, including climate change; eminent domain; parks and recreation; and solid, hazardous and nuclear waste.
“It’s exciting. We’ll maybe get some national attention,” Brinker told The Missourian. As a steering committee member, Brinker is expected to take part in monthly conference calls and attend NACo’s annual legislative conference in February in Washington, D.C., as well as the annual conference in July in Aurora, Colorado.
“The expertise and engagement of our steering committee members like you is a major reason why Congress and federal agencies often look to NACo for feedback on legislative policy decisions being made in Washington, D.C.,” NACo President Larry Johnson wrote in a letter to Brinker.
Brinker will serve in the post until July 31, 2022.
The Environment, Energy and Land Use committee is one of 10 NACo policy steering committees made up of more than 1,400 county officials, according to the organization’s website.
Among the issues Brinker said he looks forward to working on is getting approval for counties to use federal American Rescue Plan money on infrastructure projects. “There’s a big national movement from our national association,” he said.
Brinker said he has reached out to Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, as well as Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, for assistance on the issue. “Hopefully that will get pushed through because that will be incredibly immense in terms of opportunity for instant transportation needs,” Brinker said.
If the change is allowed, it could free up to $10 million of the $20 million Franklin County received from the federal government for transportation and other uses.
“It just depends on Congress,” Brinker said of whether the change will be approved. “If they approve the change for the allowance, it’s a done deal. And that’s really all we’re waiting for,” he said. “And it certainly is a better use than what the existing restrictions are on the funds, in terms of really impacting everyone.”
According to previous Missourian reporting, the expenditures have to fit in the following categories: public health response, negative economic impacts, public sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers or infrastructure projects.
Many government entities are interpreting “infrastructure” to be limited to projects like sewer, though some are looking at roadwork.
In a Monday presentation to aldermen, Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann suggested using $600,000 of the city’s $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan money on road infrastructure, though he acknowledged it will take time to see if that is an allowable use because it is not specifically mentioned as one in stimulus documents.