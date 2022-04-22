With a forecast of partially clear skies and 80-degree weather, Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King said he is expecting “larger than normal crowds” at this weekend’s WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest, a three-day festival filled with live music and food competitions.
“It is really hard to guesstimate how many people we will have in attendance, but I think it is safe to say that we will definitely have more than 15,000 people at the festival over the three days,” King said on Thursday. The festival, which is now in its 14th year, began Friday and continues through Sunday evening.
A focal point of the festival is the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition, which this year pits 30 barbecue teams against each other. The teams will go head-to-head barbecuing beef brisket, ribs, chicken and pork butt, competing for the title of Grand Champion, trophies, ribbons and cash prizes. An award ceremony for the competition is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
New to the festival this year is Whiskey Walkin’, which has been rebranded from the Whiskey Walk and features nine distilleries, who along with samples of their whiskeys and spirits, will be positioned in stores throughout downtown. Fewer than 50 of the original 200 tickets available for purchase remained for the event as of Friday morning, which is set to begin Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased online at downtownwashmo.org and need to be purchased in advance.
Returning to this year’s festival is the BBQ, Bacon & Bourbon tasting, a ticket-only mini-event scheduled for Sunday, April 24. The mini-event runs at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Washington Inc. is limiting tickets to 100 tickets per hour.
According to King, out of the 300 original tickets for this event only around 100 tickets remain.
“We fully expect to sell out of the tickets to this bourbon tasting,” King said. “If we have any tickets still available by Sunday, we will be under the Farmer’s Market pavilion, but I really think we will sell out before Sunday.”
He said those interested in attending this mini-event are encouraged to buy tickets online.
Several blues genre musicians will also be performing at this year’s festival, including Amanda Fish, a Kansas City-based blues musician, who will be the headliner of this year’s festival. Also performing at the festival are Brian Curran and Ivas John, both on Friday; The Kingdom Brothers and Paul Cockrum, both on Saturday; and The BagLunch Blues Band will perform on Sunday to end the festival.
The festival will be held rain or shine.