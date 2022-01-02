Three candidates are contending for two open seats on the East Central College Board of Trustees.
Both incumbents, Eric Park and Ina “Cookie” Hartbauer Hays, have filed to run again in the April 5 election. They were each elected to their first term in 2016, when they replaced Jim Perry and Tom Dill.
The ECC board consists of six trustees, two each from three subdistricts of the college district. Hays and Park currently represent Subdistrict No. 3, which encompasses most of the Washington School District, excluding portions of Boeuf and Lyon townships.
They will be joined in the race by challenger Jon Ceretto, of Washington.
Those selected in the nonpartisan election will serve a six-year term and will not face term limits.