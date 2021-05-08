Three larger pavilions will be constructed at Lions Lake Park later this year following a vote Monday evening by the Washington City Council.
The new pavilions, which have a metal frame and metal roof, have been designed by Fry and Associates Inc., a Kansas City-based park and playground equipment company. Two of the pavilions are 30 feet by 60 feet and will replace pavilions that are 22 feet by 55 feet, according to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
The third pavilion is 25 feet by 45 feet and replaces a 20-foot-by-42-foot pavilion.
Fry and Associates’ bid for the construction of the new pavilions was $219,867.
The cost of constructing the three new pavilions will be covered largely by revenues from the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax.
To make room for the new pavilions, Parks and Recreation staff members will be razing the current pavilions, some later this year. To save money, the department will also pour the new concrete pads for the new pavilions.
A fourth pavilion will also be removed to expand parking options at the park, according to Dunker.
“We are waiting to see if it is necessary (to replace) it, to see if it will be missed,” Dunker said.
It is unclear when construction will begin on the pavilions due to high demands on the steel industry. City officials say it will likely take at least 20 weeks before the city’s order of steel will be received.
Fry and Associates also proposed adding faux rocks to the columns of the pavilions. This feature, which would come as as an additional cost to the city, would likely help deter vandalism or hit-and-run crashes where motorists drive into the pavilion’s columns, according to Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup.
“I know the Parks Department has been wanting this for some time. Now’s the time to do this,” Sullentrup said.
Others questioned the necessity of the additional cost for the rock columns.
The parks department’s proposal to replace the pavilions does not include plans to purchase new picnic tables.
Dunker said the department would replace the existing picnic tables and add new picnic tables to the larger pavilions “gradually.”