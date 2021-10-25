On Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report, long known for ranking colleges and high schools across the U.S., released for the first time a list ranking the best elementary and middle schools in Missouri. Several local elementary schools, including schools in Union, Pacific and Washington, appeared high on the lists.
According to U.S. News, the lists were almost entirely rooted in students’ performance on state mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments. The data, which was sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, comes from the 2018-19 school year prior to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Elementary School in the Union R-XI school district was the highest-ranked elementary school in the area at No. 102, placing it in the top 8 percent of the 1,321 Missouri schools included in the list.
“It’s great to show that all of our hard work has paid off,” Principal Claire Heaton said. “We are seeing a lot of success with what we’re doing. So we are very proud. And we’ll continue on that same path.”
Robertsville Elementary School, of Meramec Valley R-III, wasn’t far behind, garnering a No. 105 ranking. Principal Daniel Munson said the ranking feels great after struggling through the pandemic. He said the list speaks to the resilience of the teachers and students in his building, saying it confirmed how the administration already felt about the character of Robertsville.
“This gives us a reason to celebrate what we already know about the staff and students at Robertsville,” he said, adding that he was excited to share the news with his teachers at an after-school faculty meeting.
Another Meramec Valley school to land in the top 15 percent of schools was Nike Elementary School in Catawissa. Nike ranked 160th in the state, which Principal Jessica Tollison said reflects Nike’s vision: “Nike Scouts can achieve their goals while growing academically, socially and emotionally in order to contribute to their communities.”
“It’s reassuring that what we are doing is working to help our students be as successful as they can be,” Tollison said.
Other local schools appeared as follows: Sullivan Elementary, 197th; Lonedell Elementary, 234th; Augusta Elementary, 283rd; Washington West Elementary, 351st; Hermann Elementary, 414th; Coleman Elementary, 436th; Labadie Elementary, 456th; Clearview Elementary, 467th; Truman Elementary, 469th; Gerald Elementary, 513th; Zitzman Elementary, 516th; Campbellton Elementary, 521st; Beaufort Elementary, 597th; Marthasville Elementary, 645th; New Haven Elementary, 675th; and South Point Elementary, 766th. Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction of the St. Louis Public School District topped the list of elementary schools.
Some area elementary schools were unranked in the list, including Franklin County R-II, Spring Bluff, Strain-Japan and St. Clair.
New Haven Middle School led local schools on the middle school list. Ranked 53rd of 856 Missouri middle schools, New Haven is counted in the top 7 percent statewide. Principal Tina Wnuk, who was hired after the 2018-19 school year, said the teachers and students deserve all the credit. She said that includes the staff at the elementary school.
“Nobody does this for the glory of being ranked, but it’s good to know,” Wnuk said.
St. Clair Middle School also pulled a top 100 ranking, coming in at No. 90.
Other regional schools that ranked highly were Hermann Middle, 133rd; Sullivan Middle, 138th, Washington Middle, 142nd; Union Middle, 150th; and Lonedell, 170th. Central High School in Springfield, which serves students in grades 6-12, was the top middle school in Missouri.