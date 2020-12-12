Three people from Texas were hurt in a Friday evening crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Haroon A. Wahab, 20, of Keller, Texas, was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 eastbound on I-44 near mile marker 247 on Friday, Dec. 11.
According to the highway patrol's report, Wahab's vehicle struck the center median, traveled off the right side of the road, and then struck a guardrail.
Injured in the crash were Wahab, who suffered minor injuries; Ambereen A. Wahab, 19, of Keller, Texas, who suffered moderate injuries; and Omar T. Warren, 20, of Keller, Texas, who suffered moderate injuries. All three motorists, who were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Union Ambulance personnel.