Three men were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a Union duplex, according to a Union Police news release.
Police went around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, to the duplex in the 500 block of S. Washington Avenue after a report that a man who lived in one of the units had not been seen since Monday. After getting a key from the property owner, officers entered the building and found a man and his dog dead.
Officers then left the home after noticing a chemical odor. Fire and EMS workers arrived to find extremely high carbon monoxide levels.
A Union firefighter and police officer put on breathing apparatus and entered the second duplex unit and found two more dead men.
Evidence found at the scene indicated all three men possibly died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.
The men were identified as Edward G. Huddleston, 74; Verlyn R. Branson, 85; and John E. Branson, 58, all residents of the duplex. There were no signs of foul play.
The victims’ bodies were released to the medical examiner and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The police department said it extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones impacted by the tragedy.