Three suspects have been charged in the February death of a Union man at Hood Park in Cuba, Missouri.
Maurice Williams of Branson, Malik Brandon of Belleville, Illinois, and Daeshawn Brandon of St. Louis have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault in connection with the Feb. 1 homicide of Mister Zombie Halferty, 33, of Union.
Williams and Malik Brandon, who are in custody, are additionally charged with attempted robbery. Daeshawn Brandon, who had an outstanding warrant as of Friday, is charged with robbery.
The shooting death of Halferty, whose birth name was Zacharia before he legally changed it in 2017, reportedly stemmed from an alleged drug deal gone bad. Halferty was in Cuba to sell marijuana to the three suspects, according to statements from Malik Brandon to detectives. Malik also said the incident involved an exchange of gunfire that was initiated by Halferty, according to probable cause statements in the case.
Malik said that after the shooting, the suspects left, but returned to Halferty’s vehicle to locate “the stuff he was supposed to bring.” When they returned, Malik said, Halferty raised his gun and Daeshawn shot him again, and surveillance video from Hood Park shows several more shots being fired at this point in the incident, according to the probable cause statements. Williams then allegedly drove the vehicle the suspects arrived in, which was registered in Malik’s name, back to Sullivan, where it was abandoned in the parking lot of the Ridge Church of Sullivan on Highway WW. Halferty’s vehicle was later found to have approximately two pounds of marijuana in the trunk.
Detectives spoke with Malik and his partner, Skyler Patton, the day after the shooting, and Williams was interviewed at the Branson Police Department on March 28. Williams was arrested following his interview with police, and Malik was arrested Monday in Adair County.