Three suspects have been charged in the February death of a Union man at Hood Park in Cuba, Missouri.

Maurice Williams of Branson, Malik Brandon of Belleville, Illinois, and Daeshawn Brandon of St. Louis have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault in connection with the Feb. 1 homicide of Mister Zombie Halferty, 33, of Union.