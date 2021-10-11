Two Robertsville residents were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington after being injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 30, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 6, Anthony R. Weirich, 26, of Gerald, was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 truck westbound on the highway near Route N when a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Gregory S. Hertweck, 52, of Robertsville, attempted to make a left turn in front of Weirich’s vehicle. Hertweck’s vehicle hit the front of Weirich’s truck, causing Hertweck’s vehicle to spin counter clockwise and hit the front of a 2017 Kia Forte driven by Leah L. Obermark, 45, of St. Clair.
Injured in the crash were Hertweck, who suffered minor injuries, and Mary A. Canady, 44, of Robertsville, who was a passenger in Hertweck’s vehicle. She suffered moderate injuries.
Both Hertweck and Canady were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were taken by St. Clair Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.
Obermark and Weirich, who were also both wearing seat belts, did not report any injuries to the highway patrol.