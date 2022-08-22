Washington stormfront at riverfront

Bolts of lightning illuminate the night sky along Washington’s riverfront during a rainstorm on Aug. 3-4. While it has rained just three times this month, rainfall totals have pushed August rainfall over the Washington monthly average for August. To date, this month has seen 4.72 inches of rainfall in Washington, including 3.92 inches dumped on the region during the Aug. 3 storm. 

It’s rained just three times so far in August.

But those three events have pushed August rainfall over the Washington monthly average for August.