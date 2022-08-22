It’s rained just three times so far in August.
But those three events have pushed August rainfall over the Washington monthly average for August.
From 1951 through 2021, the average August saw 3.69 inches of precipitation in Washington. Through the first 22 days of August 2022, the rainfall total in Washington is 4.72 inches.
The rain fell in three events here:
• 3.92 inches measured Aug. 4.
• 0.12 of an inch measured Aug. 9.
• 0.68 of an inch measured Aug. 16 by 6:45 a.m.
While this August is higher than the local average, it’s not quite on track for the monthly record — 11 inches measured in August 2019.
This August already has surpassed August 2021, which had 1.3 inches of precipitation.
In recent years, August has become wetter. Since 2014, there have been five years where the month of August saw over six inches of rainfall.
For the year, 2022 quickly is moving to surpass the 2021 annual precipitation total here. Through Tuesday morning, the yearly precipitation reading is 35.73 inches. For the full year of 2021, the reading was 37.26 inches.
At this rate, Washington is on track to equal the 1990 precipitation total of 53.69 inches. The monthly average for both years is 4.47 inches.
The average annual precipitation for Washington is 43.91 inches of rain.
So far in 2022, monthly rainfall readings in Washington have been:
• January — 2.25 (2.46 average).
• February — 3.07 (2.45 average).
• March — 5.75 (3.62 average).
• April — 5.18 (4.28 average).
• May — 8.77 (5.08 average).
• June — 2.76 (4.32 average).
• July — 3.23 (4.11 average).
• August — 4.72 for first 16 days (3.69 monthly average).
