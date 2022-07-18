Missouri drivers are getting their first chance to ask for money back from the state’s gas tax increase.
Requests can be made for refunds from the motor fuel tax for the period Oct. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The refund is for the first of four 2 1/2-cent increases that will go into effect each year until the full 12-cent increase is in place in 2025.
The tax was approved by the Missouri General Assembly and signed by Gov. Mike Parson in 2021 and will take the state from a 17-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax to 29-cents-per-gallon in 2025.
As of Tuesday, 2,500 refund claims had been filed, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Refund claims filings started July 1 and continue through Sept. 30.
The tax is now at 22 cents per gallon after its second 2 1/2-cent increment increase on July 1.
Asked how the number of rebate filings compared to what Missouri Department of Transportation officials were expecting, Linda Horn, the agency’s communications director, wrote in an email to The Missourian, “It’s too early for us to talk about this and it’s the first year.”
State Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, filed Senate Bill 262, which created the gas tax increase in 2021.
When putting the bill together, Schatz said legislators budgeted that up to 25 percent of the money would go back to refunds. Under that calculation, the state would net $10 billion over five years.
“For most people, they understand that we need safer roads and bridges,” he said. “I think the investment is necessary.”
Schatz said he has not heard any questions, personally, from the public about the gas tax rebates. “At the end of the day, it is a viable option for people to be able to recoup the increase in the motor fuel tax,” he said.
Schatz said that for a person who drives 15,000 to 20,000 miles per year, the tax costs them about $1.75 each month.
“If they want to apply for a refund and go through the process to do it, more power to them,” he said.
Schatz expects more people to use the refund option as the tax increase gets closer to its full 12 cents in 2025.
“Right now, I’m not sure how many people are going to go through with the process to apply for a rebate of between $15 and $20 on an annual basis,” he said.
The fuel tax increase, along with the federal infrastructure bill approved last year, are credited with allowing MoDOT to have its largest ever Statewide Transportation Improvement Program of $10 billion between 2023 and 2027.
The form for fuel tax refunds for highway use can be found at dor.mo.gov/forms/4923-H.pdf. The form for fuel refunds for non-highway uses, like agriculture, construction and boating, can be found at dor.mo.gov/forms/4923.pdf.