With the adjusted deadline for Franklin County residents to pay their personal property and real estate taxes falling on a holiday weekend, many took advantage of online payments.
Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said his office received 74 pages of payments to its online system over the weekend of the Sunday, Jan. 15, deadline. While it was unclear how many payments that is, because the number of payments per page varies, Trentmann said it appeared to be a record for online payments over a weekend.
“There’s no way it couldn’t be,” he said. “It goes up every year.”
While Friday was the last day to pay in person at the collector of revenue’s office at 400 E. Locust St., Room 103, in Union, some opted to pay at a drop box outside until Sunday’s deadline. Trentmann said he was there at midnight Sunday to empty the box, with any payments coming after that considered late.
“It wasn’t packed full,” he said of the drop box. “I’ve seen it where it was busting at the seams. It wasn’t that bad this year.”
Trentmann said that Friday, the last day his office was open before the deadline, it was not as busy as past years on the last day to pay in person. “It was busy but not crazy busy, steady busy all day,” he said.
Trentmann’s office was still processing mail payments Tuesday. While bills likely had to be mailed Saturday to be postmarked by the deadline, they were still coming in Tuesday. Trentmann said they had a tub and a half of mailed bills to process Tuesday morning, which is about 5,000 bills.
The deadline to pay taxes was pushed back from its traditional Dec. 31 after issues with the county’s computer system led to bills not being ready on time.
As of Friday morning, 38,767 tax bills were still outstanding, meaning more than 96,000 of the 135,000 accounts that owed taxes had paid them. While they have not had an official update, around 2,000 more payments were received Friday plus what has come in since.
Typically, about 25 percent of taxpayers pay on the last day, Trentmann said.
“Numbers wise, we are a little ahead of that,” he said, noting that his office will continue to get mail payments that are postmarked in time well into this week.
The collector’s office was busy with people paying taxes at the end of December and has remained busy in January, Trentmann said.
Those who did not pay by the deadline will owe penalty and interest of 2 percent each month for up to nine months, after which a final 9 percent penalty will be added, if not paid.
While the county’s correct website for tax payments is billpay.forte.net/FRANKLINCOMOTAX, the collector’s office mistakenly sent out a second address on bills that took at least one user to a website called BillPayIt that is no longer in service. After The Missourian was alerted by email about the expired website, we forwarded the email to Trentmann.
Trentmann replied that this was the first he had heard of the incorrect website being on bills, and he tried the website, and it took him to a page that said “error.” Trentmann notified the vendor and was told the website expired in September.
“(Collector’s staff) resolve the same issue hundreds of times a day when people call and report ‘it doesn’t work’, these are always a user issue,” Trentmann wrote the man who emailed about the issue. “You truly are the first person to have pointed out this link is not working.”