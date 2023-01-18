Franklin County Government Center Rotunda

With the adjusted deadline for Franklin County residents to pay their personal property and real estate taxes falling on a holiday weekend, many took advantage of online payments.

Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said his office received 74 pages of payments to its online system over the weekend of the Sunday, Jan. 15, deadline. While it was unclear how many payments that is, because the number of payments per page varies, Trentmann said it appeared to be a record for online payments over a weekend.