More than 15,000 people are expected to descend onto downtown Washington next weekend, April 22-24, for the 14th annual Washmo BBQ & Bluesfest, a three-day celebration filled with food, drink and music.
“We always have really great crowds, as long as the weather’s great, but we are hoping for even bigger crowds this year,” said Cassidy Desmond, who through her work as an events and promotion specialist with Downtown Washington Inc. is planning her third Washmo BBQ & Bluesfest. The festival will be held rain or shine.
“At this festival, you can expect lots of food, great music and some great vendors who will be set up on the street selling everything from barbecue sauces, meat rubs, salsa, fresh produce, arts and crafts. We will have a little bit of everything,” Desmond said. “The great thing about it is that besides one or two things, this festival is completely free admission. I’d encourage anyone to come down and check it out. It is going to be a great weekend.”
Desmond said approximately 30 barbecue teams are registered to compete in the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition. The teams will go head-to-head, barbecuing beef brisket, ribs, chicken and pork butt, competing for the title of Grand Champion, various trophies, ribbons and cash prizes.
There are some local teams in the competition, which is also welcoming teams from across the country, including Q Live Crew BBQ of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; La Pasadita, of Bertrum, Texas and several teams from Illinois. Among those in this year’s competition are last year’s champion, T-Mac Smokin’ of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
This year’s grand champion and reserve grand champion will be presented with their trophy and prize money during the awards program, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
An additional contest, sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., will be held on Friday, April 22. This contest, which is themed “anything served on a stick,” will ask contestants to make a meat dish with macaroni and cheese from anything but beef brisket, ribs, chicken and pork butt.
In addition to the barbecue teams, Desmond said there will also be several food and drink vendors at the festival.
New this year is the Whiskey Walk, an April 23 ticket-only event that features nine distilleries who, along with samples of their various whiskeys and spirits, will be positioned in stores throughout downtown.
“One of the reasons that we put on these events is to support the businesses and merchants downtown,” Desmond said. “So when we decided to do the Whiskey Walk, we saw it as another way to get people into the stores, where maybe they will also do some shopping and see all that downtown has to offer.”
According to Desmond, the distilleries participating in this year’s Whiskey Walk are: Dogmaster Distillery, of Columbia, who will be at Vintage Trader; Pinckney Bend Distillery, of New Haven, who will be at I.B. Nuts & Fruit, Too; Fernweh Distilling Co., of Hermann, who will be at the Painted Home; Judgment Tree Spirits, of Defiance, who will be at the Grazing Board; Wood Hat Spirits, of New Florence, who will be at the Coffee Alchemist, formerly known as Scudder & Co. Coffee on Main; Naked Spirits, of St. Louis, who will be at Modern Vintage; Samuel Berton Distilling, of Labadie, who will be at the Room for Art gallery; and the Washington Distilling Company, who will be at Olivino’s Tasting Bar.
“We think the Whiskey Walk is a great way for people to meet face-to-face with the people who make their favorites, but also to find a new favorite whiskey,” Desmond said. Tickets to the Whiskey Walk are on sale now and can be purchased online at downtownwashmo.org. Only 200 tickets are being sold to the Whiskey Walk and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets, which are $25 per person, will not be sold during the day of the event.
So far, more than 100 tickets have been purchased for the Whiskey Walk.
“With this being the first year for the Whiskey Walk, we were not sure how it would go over. But it definitely seems like the community is interested in this type of event or experience,” Desmond said.
Ticket-holders will receive a map that will showcase the different distilleries, the beverages they offer and their locations throughout downtown.
Returning to this year’s festival is the BBQ, Bacon & Bourbon tasting, a ticket-only mini-event scheduled for Sunday, April 24. The mini-event runs at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Washington Inc. is limiting tickets to 100 tickets per hour.
Tickets to this mini-event are also being sold online at, downtownwashmo.org.
“We had great success with this event last year,” Desmond said. “This year we have opened up more ticket sales, because of how well it went last year.”
Attendees at this year’s festival also will hear several blues genre musicians.
Amanda Fish, a Kansas City-based blues musician, will be the headliner of this year’s musical lineup.
“She is a really popular musician in the blues community and we are excited to have her come to Washington,” Desmond said of Fish, who in 2019 was recognized with the “Best Emerging Artist Album” award at the 40th Annual Blues Music Awards. Her 2018 album, “Free,” debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Magazine’s Blues Albums Chart.
Also performing at the multi-day festival are Brian Curran and Ivas John, both on Friday; The Kingdom Brothers and Paul Cockrum, both on Saturday; and The BagLunch Blues Band will perform on Sunday to end the festival.