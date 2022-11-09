 Skip to main content
'This is the kind of thing you hope for' say Washington city leaders as manufacturer commits to investing $135M into new industrial park

City of Washington

An unnamed manufacturing company is coming to Washington, creating 88 new jobs and promising to invest more than $135 million in the construction of its facility in the Dick Oldenburg Industrial Park. 

While details about the company, including its name and what it produces, have not been released, city officials did confirm Tuesday that a joint announcement from the city and the company is expected sometime before Friday. 

