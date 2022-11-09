'This is the kind of thing you hope for' say Washington city leaders as manufacturer commits to investing $135M into new industrial park

An unnamed manufacturing company is coming to Washington, creating 88 new jobs and promising to invest more than $135 million in the construction of its facility in the Dick Oldenburg Industrial Park.
While details about the company, including its name and what it produces, have not been released, city officials did confirm Tuesday that a joint announcement from the city and the company is expected sometime before Friday.
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said the pending announcement marks the first time since 2005 that a new, large-scale manufacturer has invested in Washington. The last large-scale manufacturer to come to Washington was Harman Becker, which was a parts supplier for Chrysler. The company, which spent $60 million to build its plant, closed the facility in 2012. The plant at 851 Vossbrink Dr. is now home to CompuTech.
“We are thrilled that this company chose Washington for their expansion,” said Washington Community and Economic development Director Sal Maniaci. He said the city has been working with their representatives for the past six months.
“It feels good to see an outside group realize the business climate we have been trying to build here for years,” Maniaci said. “It validates a lot of the hard work our team has put into our community. ... This is a big day for Washington.”
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said he believes the company’s officials are hoping to break ground on a 250,000-square-foot facility in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. The company will invest $110 million initially and an additional $25 million over the next 15 years, Lamb said.
When constructed, the facility will be the second-largest manufacturing facility in Washington, trailing only the Melton Machine & Control Co. facility in terms of overall size.
“I feel very fortunate to be in the position to make this announcement, just six months into my term,” said Hagedorn, who later described manufacturing as “one of Washington’s strengths.”
“You could see it by the questions that the council members asked, that they grew up in households where their mothers and fathers knew how to work hard to make stuff. We see that same kind of work ethic, that same kind of know-how today whenever we are out in our industrial parks,” Hagedorn said. “And we see that same sort of manufacturing know-how and work ethic in our schools, even in our grade schools, and in the pipeline that we have in the Four Rivers Career Center and with East Central College. Manufacturing is our strength, and tonight we are building on our strength.”
Hagedorn said this company will add to the city’s diverse economy, an effort that he said has been underway since the shoe factories closed.
“(Ensuring a diverse economy) is something that has been an established effort for decades,” Hagedorn told The Missourian on Monday night after the Washington City Council unanimously voted to issue 65 percent tax abatements for real estate and 75 percent tax abatements for personal property owned by the company. The tax abatements are expected to take effect in 2024 and to last 15 years. Both the Washington School District and East Central College officials were briefed about the abatements and were in full support of them, according to city officials. Lamb said the proposed tax abatements are higher than what the city has previously offered other companies, but he said the increase is justified.
“They are increased not necessarily because of inflation, but because of the sizable commitments that the company is willing to make to the city of Washington,” Lamb said. He described the number of jobs, the average salary, and size of the total investment are “something that we have not seen from other companies in the past.”
Lamb said the company’s investment may lead to additional investments in Washington.
“This is the first industry to come to the Oldenburg Industrial Park, and I think that this news will be a great marketing asset for the city,” Lamb said. “We certainly hope that this gives (Maniaci) more opportunity to work with other companies.”
The company is purchasing 23 acres of the Oldenburg Industrial Park at $63,600 per acre, according to a memo from Maniaci. The 115-acre industrial park, which is the city’s sixth industrial park, became available for development in Oct. 2021.
Regarding the jobs created by this manufacturer, Maniaci said they are expected to have an average salary of $81,000 per year.
“(This investment) is going to be good for our tax base,” said Washington Ward Four Councilman Mike Coulter, who along with Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier represent the portion of the city that encompasses the Oldenburg Industrial Park.
Both Coulter and Hagedorn said the wages that this company are offering will likely attract some new people to Washington.
“But this is the kind of growth, what we are anticipating that we will see because of this company, that we can handle,” Hagedorn said.
Coulter and Holtmeier said they were excited for the investment into their ward.
“It is awesome, and probably could be the best thing ever to happen, or at least to happen in a long time,” Holtmeier said. He said the level of excitement he feels about Friday’s announcement is “only slightly less” than the excitement he felt when the Missouri Department of Transportation announced they would be replacing the Missouri River bridge at Washington.
“That bridge was a pretty big deal, but I can’t wait for Friday,” Holtmeier said. He also praised the work that Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, Public Works Director John Nilges and Maniaci have done behind the scenes to woo this company to Washington. According to city officials, the company selected Washington over a number of other cities.
“I hope that (on Friday) this company will explain why they chose Washington. There is a reason that they picked Washington out of all of the other places they could have gone, and I just hope they share those reasons publicly,” said Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, who previously served as the executive director of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This is the kind of thing that you hope for. This is the kind of thing that you plan for. This is the kind of thing that you wish would happen,” Wessels said. “And all of the right pieces have fallen into place that it is going to happen here and that is exciting.”