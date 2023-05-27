Theft at a building the Union R-XI School District is renovating is now expected to lead to a delay in the project opening.
The district had hoped to open its new Student Services Resource Center (SSRC) in Scenic Regional Library’s former Union branch building by the time classes resumed in August, but Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said that now appears unlikely.
The district initially planned to retain the building’s existing HVAC system but was forced to purchase a new one for more than $75,000 after the old HVAC unit’s system compressor was stolen in fall 2022.
“Lead time, we’re looking at September,” Mabe explained at the May 17 Board of Education meeting. “So for us to start in there at the beginning of the school year, right now, doesn’t look promising that that’s going to happen. The building looks like it will be finished, however, we will be waiting on the HVAC unit.”
The $2.2 million SSRC project will include a kitchen for district food service programs, classrooms for Union R-XI’s Missouri Option Program, which serves students at least 17 years old who are at risk of dropping out; the Wildcat Extension credit recovery program and the Homebound program. The 10,800 square foot building will also house district social workers, special education offices and outreach programs, like the district’s food pantry and clothes closet.
Mabe acknowledged being “a little disappointed” with the delay.
“Do I understand lead time? Unfortunately, yes,” he said. “Because that’s the trend over the last couple years ... if it starts sooner, I promise you, you will know.”
SSRC workers are now expected to start the 2023-24 school year in the existing SSRC building, which was built as Union High School 105 years ago.
The remainder of the SSRC renovation is going well, Mabe said.
“Painting, flooring, concrete slab, freezer, cooler, ceiling grid — a lot of things going,” he said. “We laid floor, so we actually have carpet in there.”
The district is paying Aspire Construction, of St. Charles, $1.2 million to complete the project. It previously purchased the building, which originally opened in 1991, for $950,000.
Central Elementary projects
Two projects at Central Elementary School are expected to start construction shortly after the school year ends Thursday.
The new $2.7 million HVAC system at Central is expected to be ready in time for the 2023-24 school year, Mabe said. Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville, expects to mobilize on Friday, May 26.
“However, we are going to give teachers Friday, the Memorial Day weekend, and look to really get after it (May) 30,” Mabe said. “We’re excited about that.”
The HVAC project does not have any delays due to scheduling or weather, Mabe said. “We’re in a good spot to start this project,” he said.
The district also expects to complete a new playground project at Central Elementary this summer. The district is paying Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis, and KJU Inc., of Washington, $445,217 to install a new playground at Central. The playground is being built on the former site of modular classrooms outside the school.
Site work is expected to start Friday, with playground equipment to be delivered in mid-July, Mabe said. “That is more than enough time to get that installed,” he said. “We’re very excited about this project and can’t wait to get this going and get it finished. It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the elementary school.”