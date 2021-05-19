Following a three-month-long shutdown due to COVID-19, Great 8 Cinema has been open only on weekends since last summer. But starting at the end of May or early June, the Union movie theater will be open seven days a week.
“As long as Hollywood releases the movies, I believe that people will start coming back and want to get back out to being normal again,” Great 8 Cinema owner Paul Arand said.
Productions that were held from viewers at the pandemic’s peak are being scheduled to release this summer and fall, which has theater owners preparing for a return of customers — at least a slow one.
By July, the number of films in theaters should come back to pre-pandemic levels, said Brian Shander, Marcus Cinema Theatres St. Louis district director.
A blockbuster film is scheduled to release almost every week from then on, he said, which is the normal summer rate. Lower-grossing films such as horror movies will release around them.
This is a big change for a business that the pandemic “tremendously affected,” Arand said.
“I would say that this industry and the live venue industry have probably been affected the most,” he said. “Basically, we were shut down for a year — and longer now. We’re not shut down, but we might as well have been because it’s just enough revenue to meet some of your expenses, but not all.”
About 30 to 40 percent of the typical number of new releases are available for audiences, Arand said.
It’s an improvement from the start of 2021, when that number was about 20 percent, Shander said. The number and quality of new films dictate the amount of moviegoers.
This holds true for Union’s numbers, too: In a typical year, a good day has around 600 to 700 customers, Arand said. This year, he ballparked that about 200 to 300 people bought tickets on a good day. On a really impressive one, maybe he saw 300 to 400 people.
But more people are returning, he said. The current slate, consisting of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Wrath of Man” and others, brought in foot traffic that had “above average” pandemic viewership. Shander said “Godzilla vs. Kong” “overperformed expectations.”
And more films are coming. Of the new releases scheduled, “James Bond: No Time to Die” should be out in October, “Top Gun: Maverick” is planned for November, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set for December.
With this in mind, the Marcus Mid Rivers Cinema in St. Peters completed a full renovation at the start of the month, which was timed “so we’d be able to unveil the new theater as the big movies really hit our theaters again,” Shander said.
Still, Arand said he is reluctant to predict what’s to come.
“We’re in limbo, basically, until those movies release, and we see the response we get from the customers,” he said. “My hesitancy is we just don’t know. It’s just unknown because we have nothing to compare it to yet.”
Hollywood already postponed many release dates — the James Bond film has been delayed three times — and could do so again.
The international industry also has faced tremendous change. Worldwide box office revenues in 2020 are estimated to be $16.3 billion, which is billions less than the previously forecasted rate of $44.5 billion, according to Statista.
In March 2021, revenues are predicted to jump to $34.6 billion, with steady increases over the next four years. Come 2025, the industry is predicted to earn $43 billion, which is still $8.4 million less than predicted before the pandemic.
If Hollywood follows through to release the films, Arand said, “we’re going to be playing them, and that’s a promise.”
The Missourian reached out to the management of Washington’s Cinema 1 Plus but did not hear back prior to press time.