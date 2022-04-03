A music organization in Washington is playing host to a world-renowned German musician, who will stage a concert Sunday, April, 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church to celebrate the city’s 155-year-old connection to Franz Schwarzer, a giant among fans of the zither instrument.
Anne Prinz, who moved to Washington in 2019 and has been playing the zither instrument for several years, said welcoming Tomy Temerson to Washington is the equivalent of seeing a rock star performing live.
“He’s the Yo-Yo Ma of the zither,” said Prinz, referencing the Grammy-winning cellist who has recorded more than 90 albums after graduating from the famed Juilliard School.
Just like how Yo-Yo Ma began playing various stringed instruments, Temerson, 49, began playing the zither at an early age. He said his first introduction to the instrument, which gained popularity in the 1800s, came when he was about 6 years old after seeing his father’s zither.
“I could just put my fingers on it,” Temerson said. “(What interested me) was the possibility that I could play both the melody and the accompaniment at the same time. If you imagine, a violin can play a lovely melody, but you rarely see a violin play alone. You need a piano player or an orchestra, playing an accompaniment for the violin.
“With the zither, I have 37 open strings where I can play both,” he said. “It is wonderful.”
That introduction, he said, sparked a passion in him that ultimately led to lessons when he was age 10, traveling about 40 miles round trip once a week to meet with a private teacher. He has been playing the folk instrument for 40 years, but still remembers his first concert performance.
A neighbor, Temerson said, asked him to play the zither for his elderly mother, who was celebrating her birthday. Temerson had only been playing the instrument for about four years.
“I played like three or four songs and I could just see how it made this lady so happy,” Temerson said during an interview with The Missourian at the Washington Historical Society.
“I played these old melodies that she would remember from when she was young. It brought her so much joy,” Temerson said. He said the elderly woman also appreciated seeing the folk instrument being played once again.
“(The zither) has a deep connection to the countryside of Germany, especially to the southern part of Germany,” Temerson said. “One hundred years ago, people were not able to go on vacation by flying on an aircraft and going far away. No, they made all of their vacations in the southern part of Germany, in the mountain regions and the zither reminds them of that time.”
Temerson’s musical journey blossomed when as a 16-year-old he won a national music competition in Germany.
“I was a very shy boy, but I realized that when I played on a stage that people applauded,” Temerson said.
The experience enabled Temerson to meet with Gernot Sauter, a renowned composer of zither music who has some 4,600 arrangements and songs to his credit.
“I learned a tremendous amount from him,” said Temerson, who began conducting at the age of 18 with a debut alongside the Frankfurt Orchestra. He has since conducted and performed with orchestras around the world, including at Tokyo’s famed Suntory Hall, which is Asia’s biggest concert venue and described by Temerson as that continent’s Carnegie Hall.
Temerson and other members of the zither orchestra will be playing some of Sauter’s music along with several other musical selections at the concert on April 3.
Among those slated to play alongside Temerson is Wynn Scheer, president of Washington-based Franz Schwarzer Zither Ensemble, and Prinz, who has been tasked with coordinating the international gathering of zither players in Washington. Prinz’s efforts were recognized on Monday by Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who declared April 3 as Franz Schwarzer Day in Washington.
Scheer and Prinz said the experience of playing alongside the man known as the “Master Zither Soloist” is “tremendous” and “inspirational.”
“It is just tremendous to be able to watch someone of Tomy’s caliber and to learn about the zither,” Prinz said. “That’s what it is for Tomy and for us — it is all about education and really helping to continue to grow the zither, opening the door to new generations.”
Scheer, who has been playing the instrument for nearly five years, said she sees the upcoming concert as keeping Schwarzer’s spirit alive in the Washington community, where the Austrian-born music man was known for hosting Sunday afternoon performances at his home.
Next Sunday’s concert will be Temerson’s second in Washington. He previously performed in front of a 300-person audience at Washington High School’s C.J. Burger Fine Arts Center in 2018. He said he is happy to be back to “play the music I love.”
“This town has a long tradition with the zither and I am always excited to be back here, and of course to support the zither ensemble,” said Temerson, who will play alongside other zither players who have journeyed from across the United States and one musician who is traveling from Japan. Temerson also will perform some solos as part of the concert.
Tickets to next week’s 90-minute concert are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Washington Historical Society at 636-239-0280. Seating is limited this year, so organizers are encouraging those interested to purchase their tickets early. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Temerson said he hopes his performance in Washington will spark a renewed interest in the zither, which fewer than a dozen people in a city of 14,500 people know how to play.
“I don’t do this to make a living. The concerts that I do in Germany or on river cruises, that is what I do for a living,” Temerson said. “The reason that we are all putting in so much work is the fact that we want this instrument to have future here in the United States, but especially here in Washington.”