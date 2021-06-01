A couple hundred people gathered around the pavilion at Rennick Riverfront Park for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by Washington VFW Post 2661 and American Legion Post 218 Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m.
The Washington Brass Band played patriotic tunes as a precursor to the event’s program, with the band’s set list culminating in a medley of the Armed Forces’ marches. Veterans in attendance were asked to stand and be recognized when their branches’ songs were played.
“In Washington, we really love our veterans, and it always shows on this day,” Mayor Sandy Lucy said.
“We want to give them that dedication for what they’ve done, for their service,” VFW Post 2661 Commander Patrick Feldmann said. “Sometimes you can’t put into words how appreciative you are.”
The history of Memorial Day can be traced back to the Civil War, when people would decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers and recite prayers, said Ron Hart, American Legion Post 218 commander. Hart said some records show one of the earliest Memorial Day events was organized by a group of freed slaves in Charleston, South Carolina, less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered.
By 1868, three years after the end of the Civil War, Decoration Day was established on May 30 “as a time to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
After World War I, Decoration Day was expanded to honor soldiers who have died in all American Wars, and in 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by Congress, observed annually on the last Monday in May.
In Washington, the names of 21 veterans were read and remembered during the Memorial Day ceremony. Each name represented a person who had died since last year’s Memorial Day, with the American Legion Post 218 reading 11 names and the VFW Post 2661 reading 10. A bell, donated by Andy Engemann, a Korean War veteran, was rung after each name.
“We should remember the men and women who have done their duty for our country, obeying the orders they have been given and risking their lives to protect ours,” Lucy said. “We are here today to remember those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. ... I would also like us to remember those who were left behind to bear the loss and continue on.”
As the ceremony concluded, an Honor Guard Rifle Squad of members of VFW Post 2661 and American Legion Post 218 gave a rifle salute. Don Hahne, bugler for the VFW and American Legion, played taps, and a memorial wreath was laid in the Missouri River as a boat parade streamed past.
“These sacrifices are not made on a whim. They are not made for personal gain or glory,” Lucy said. “The very least we can do is remember.”