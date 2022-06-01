When graduate Samantha Doepker moved to Washington in the fourth grade, she thought it was strange all of the elementary schools had the same Blue Jays mascot.
“Now, I’m grateful that we’re all Blue Jays,” she said. “Being able to have everyone at every grade level united in their school identity isn’t something that happens everywhere.”
Looking back, having that continuity gives Doepker a sense of unified pride. Using what they have learned from teachers, and relying on steadfast Washington friends, the roughly 300 members of the Washington High School Class of 2022 has overcome big hurdles, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Doepker said.
Washington held its graduation Friday evening, a day later than planned because of inclement weather, at Rauch Field in Jim Scanlan Stadium.
“I want to make sure to tell you that you were raised and are graduating in a very unique community,” Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said. “I have enjoyed hearing your stories of growing up in the community in the one-on-one or small group conversations I have had with you. In each interaction, you inevitably talk about the lasting friendships you have made.”
Kephart talked about the importance of a close and extended network of people to support and hold each other accountable.
Best friends Patrick McCleave and Elzie Harvey met in second grade at Washington West Elementary.
“I don’t really remember a time I didn’t have him in my life,” McCleave said.
He said the pair play a lot of video games together and like to get nerdy about cars. They hope to go to Formula Drift this summer to see professional drivers in person.
McCleave is hoping to get into graphic design, and is starting his post-secondary studies at East Central College in the fall. Harvey studied automotive technology at Four Rivers Career Center in high school and has one more year of school to get a certification.
“I’m waiting right now,” Harvey said. “I work at Benito’s downtown so I’ll probably just keep doing that, keep making the money I can make now and then in like three, four months start making decisions.”
Graduating couple Tyler Chapman and Kurrsten Anderson also met in elementary school. Chapman is entering the workforce and Anderson is taking a year off before starting cosmetology school.
Leading up to graduation, Anderson said she has been reflecting on the teachers —like Jessie Patterson and Patrick Fogarty at — who have made an impact on her life.
Evan Williams said he made some connections while participating in soccer and junior ROTC, and is excited for the future.
Spurred by his interest in athletics and how muscles work, Williams is enrolling at Southeast Missouri State for a health sciences degree, and hopes to pursue physical therapy after undergraduate studies.
Natalie Oesterly said that visiting Clearview Elementary with her classmates one last time before graduating from high school brought back fun memories — but she is focusing more on her future and plants to attend the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee to study film.
“I also really wanted to go out of state to experience something totally new,” she said.
Cecelia Heimos remembered Labadie Elementary as being like a family.
“Seeing all the people I went to school with and being able to continue going to school with them and sitting with at graduation really meant a lot,” Heimos said.
Heimos recalled childhood trips to Florida with her friend Madison Godefroid’s family and other experiences with friends growing up.
“I’ve definitely been a lot more reflective than I think I’ve ever been,” Heimos said. “Usually I’m pretty ‘autopilot’ throughout the year, but I think realizing that I’m actually about to graduate brought up a lot.”
Heimos is planning on attending William Woods University in Fulton and wants to study marine biology, but says she’ll carry the memories of playing in orchestra and powder puff football where she goes.
“Being involved is a big part for me,” she said. “Being able to do things with all these groups of people that I’ve been with for so long has really been a great thing. And being able to look back — and see all the things I’ve done — has really been amazing.”