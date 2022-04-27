One hundred years from now, when Washington residents walk past the portraits of the city’s mayors, Sandy Lucy hopes she will be remembered as someone who made a difference.
“I would hope — and I mean this sincerely — to be remembered at all,” said Lucy, who, after serving three terms, opted to not seek reelection this April and is stepping away from public office. She presided over her last meeting Monday, April 18. A reception in her honor was held April 8.
“For those who would remember me, I would hope that they would remember me as someone who always put her best foot forward, who represented the city well and who just absolutely loved this city,” Lucy told The Missourian during a recent interview. “I loved every day of this experience because I got to represent the town that I love — the people that I love.”
Lucy, whom Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer heralded as “the stateswoman of Washington” during that April 18 meeting, entered city hall in 2010 after winning a five-way race for the city’s top job. Senator Roy Blunt, who was unable to attend the meeting, sent Lucy a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in recognition of her accomplishments in Washington.
Lucy is widely believed to be the first woman to run for mayor in Washington’s history. Lucy received 49.6 percent of the vote in that first election and many considered her a shoo-in for reelection until she made her announcement that she would not seek another term.
She leaves office as the city’s 27th mayor and is credited with playing a major role in economic development and transportation issues, including the city receiving the Great American Main Street Award, the expansion of WEG’s facilities, the recruitment of LMI, the acquisition of the city’s newest industrial park, the expansion of the Rotary Riverfront Trail, the construction of the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, and several projects funded by the half-cent capital improvement sales tax.
“It is always a team effort, but together with our city staff we would work with those industries to determine if they were a good fit for Washington,” Lucy said. “Economic development has always been important to me, because it is important to Washington.”
A self-described inquisitive person, Lucy said her interest in city politics started when, as a high school student, she worked after school at The Missourian as an inserter, placing sales circulars and other advertisements in the folds of the newspaper.
“As we would be putting the paper together, you’d also read it. You’d read the headlines of what the mayors were saying or what the city council was doing. Then when the presses were down, you’d grab a copy, a Sun Drop, and sit on the curb to enjoy your soda and to read the paper,” said Lucy, who also worked in the newspaper’s dark room and prepared photos for publication.
Despite her burgeoning interest in city politics, Lucy said it never crossed her mind that she would one day be making headlines.
After graduating from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1974, the product of Our Lady of Lourdes grade school attended East Central College in Union for two years before enrolling at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg in hopes that the college would offer her an escape from Washington.
“In my mind, going to college was a new beginning, a new opportunity,” Lucy said. “I wanted to see what was out there, but when I came back I came back with a whole new appreciation for this community.”
Lucy’s mother, Laverne Beste, said, “I think in the moment you go to college, you grow up overnight. But it all worked out in the end.”
Beste said seeing her daughter become mayor “was wonderful.”
“It was beyond my wildest expectations,” she said. “I am so proud of her and everything that she did. She has just grown up into a wonderful person, so kind.”
After college, Lucy worked for four years as a speech and language pathologist in rural Lincoln and Pike counties’ schools.
“Although I loved teaching and having a degree in special education, teaching wasn’t for me,” Lucy said. The experience of working with children, however, Lucy said “paid dividends” in her role as mayor.
“It helped make me someone who can relate to children, who can relate to people of all walks of life,” said Lucy, who said she was a “shy, quiet person” prior to working in education. When she returned to Washington in the early 1980s Lucy began dating her now-husband, Gary Lucy, and quietly went to work breaking glass ceilings.
“Change is good, but it’s also hard to get people to buy into it,” said Lucy, who vividly remembers walking into her first meeting as a member of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. Lucy and Judy Wessels, the owner of a downtown office supply store, were the first women to be elected to the chamber board.
“I’ll never forget the words of wisdom that Judy gave me at that meeting. She leaned over to me and said, ‘Maybe we ought not sit together, because we certainly don’t want these men thinking we were going to gang up on them.’ That changed my whole perspective on that meeting and every meeting since,” said Lucy, who later became the first woman elected chairman of the chamber board.
According to Lucy, she now intentionally tries to sit with people who may disagree with her or who may have a different outlook than her perspective.
“I always laugh to myself when I am at a meeting and the men and the women are all sitting on their respective sides of the room, or at least until I sit down,” Lucy said. “Sitting with people who disagree or have a different vantage point has helped me learn. It has helped me find common ground with people.”
“Finding common ground” is a pursuit that led Lucy, as mayor, to begin a monthly luncheon with city employees during the month of their birthday. Over her tenure, Lucy said she has learned a great deal about the employees, their families, their hobbies and interests — and also their own visions for the city.
“I take the city staff, I don’t take the department heads. I do it because I want to get to know them as people,” Lucy said. Those luncheons, she said, also confirmed to her the impact she has had on city hall and city government. Lucy said when she arrived, behind closed doors city hall was in turmoil with issues of cronyism, backdoor dealing and questionable ethics.
“It was all about the good ol’ boys network,” Lucy said. From a seat in the 99-year-old city hall’s Marbach Conference Room — Lucy’s favorite room there — the former mayor recounted how one of the first culture changes she worked on involved the Washington Police Department, which the mayor oversees.
“I’ll never forget the day that someone came into my office and congratulated me on fixing my first speeding ticket, that they’d called the police department on my behalf to tell them to rip up a speeding ticket,” Lucy said. When she challenged the employee, they replied that “it happened all of the time.”
“And that is just one example of the kind of preferential treatment that happened almost daily,” Lucy said. She took a more active role in city governance than prior mayors, she said, by attending the weekly department head meetings.
“I think that is one of the things that made me an effective mayor — I showed up and I listened,” Lucy said. She said she was initially met with a lukewarm reception.
“I worked hard to get a seat at that table, and I made sure to put it to good use. I would engage every one of them — asking them questions about how things work, if they could explain the sewer and water system, how we plan to pay for things, and just asking different questions,” Lucy said. She was known to sometimes pepper staff with so many questions that a friend coined an acronym, QPM, which stands for Questions Per Minute.
“Sometimes my QPMs are really fast,” Lucy said.
Along with other city leaders, Lucy worked to roll out a new hiring process that she said has helped to “professionalize” city hall, while also playing a role in hiring a new city administrator, city economic development director, city engineer, chief of police, human resources director, city clerk, parks director, building official, street superintendent, and communications director.
“I ran for office because I believed voters needed a choice, but also because all I really wanted to do was ever-so-gently to raise the bar here in city hall,” Lucy said. “And, good grief, I didn’t know there were so many different ways we were going to raise the bar.
“I will always tell people that the changes that came to city hall didn’t happen because of me,” she said. “They came because people here were willing to change and because they wanted what was best for Washington.”
Lucy left office as one of the longest-serving mayors in city history, tying Mayor A. Roy Pearson as having the longest tenure. Pearson served as mayor in the 1950s and early 1960s.
“I have no regrets,” Lucy said. “It worked out the way it was supposed to work out. Do I regret that our population didn’t grow to 20,000 people? No, because I wouldn’t want to grow that fast, but we were able to accomplish a lot together.”
That includes helping the city navigate the challenges of COVID-19.
“I think we did the best we could, considering what we had to work with,” Lucy said. “Our team at city hall was amazing during that. Mark Skornia, our emergency management director, was our go-to guy for when we had questions. I learned a lot during that time.”
According to city officials, Lucy’s tenure in Washington includes several “memorable” ribbon cuttings, but the most memorable was when Lucy helped to officially open the new bridge over the Missouri River.
“That was a huge deal for Washington,” said Lucy, who said while she was the first woman to serve as mayor, she won’t be the last. She hopes that over the past 12 years the young people of Washington, especially young girls, might see in her an example and be inspired to run for public office.
“(That) would be evidence of the fact that I’ve had an impact. That I’ve upheld my end of the bargain and didn’t mess it up for the next woman,” Lucy said. “Maybe in my time here, I’ve made it a bit easier for young girls to think that they, too, could be mayor or that they could do whatever they want to do.”
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said Lucy’s legacy will be felt for years in city hall, given that she hired “a high caliber of people.”
“She was a positive force,” said Lamb, who added that she leaves big shoes to fill.
“Her style of leadership was one of being inclusionary of staff’s opinions and managing as a team,” he said. Lamb said Lucy has been Washington’s best and most vocal cheerleader, advocating for the community across the state and with national leaders.
“She was very good at being an ambassador, especially for outside interests,” Lamb said. “She was a great salesperson for the community.”
Lucy said being Washington’s cheerleader has been easy.
“It is never wasted, in my opinion, to tell people that they are doing a good job or to celebrate something that you believe in,” Lucy said. “And I believe in Washington.”