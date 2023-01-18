Few may remember when the International Association of Pipe Smokers’ Clubs hosted its 17th annual convention and contest at the Washington Town & Country Fair in 1965, but a soon-to-be published photo gallery on The Missourian’s Lens of Time digital photo archive may trigger some memories.

Since its launch in September 2021, scores of images from the community’s past have helped residents relive moments from the past or learn more about local history.   

William Schuetz
The oldest contestant in the 1965 contest was 90-year-old William Schuetz, of Washington. He puffed away for 49 minutes and 27 seconds, which gave him a 14th place finish in the contest. He had to drop out when his pipe became overheated and burned through the briar.
Alfred Kampschroeder

Alfred Kampschroeder, of Washington, focuses on smoking his pipe during the International Association of Pipe Smokers’ Clubs, Inc.’s World Championships in 1965. Kampschroeder finished the contest at 31 minutes and 58 seconds after his pipe went out.
Past Champions with Trophy
Champion pipe smokers who are here for the 1965 World Championships gather to admire the large trophy that the champion will receive. From left are Cliff Lamoureux, the Canadian Champion from Virginiatown, Ontario; John Ulmer, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the defending champion; Dick Austin, of Flint, Michigan, who is the 1960 world champion; and Paul Spaniola, of Flint, Michigan, who was the 1951 world champion.
Bob Hendrix and Charles Pecka
In this file photo from August 1965, two of the local contestants in the International Association of Pipe Smokers’ Clubs Inc.’s World Championships were Bob Hendrix, left, Washington Town & Country Fair manager, and Charles Pecka, that year’s Fair chairman. Pecka was the first contestant to exit, going out in 32 seconds. 
Frank Frankenberg declared champion
The new champion, Frank Frankenberg, of Crestwood, poses for photographers after he was proclaimed a world champion pipe smoker by then-Rep. Norbert Jasper, who was one of three judges for the contest.
Cornelius Sieges

In this file photo, Cornelius Sieges, of Washington, eyes the clock as he smokes his pipe during the International Association of Pipe Smokers’ Clubs, Inc.’s World Championships in 1965. Sieges exited the competition after his pipe went out, but not before he smoked it for 33 minutes and 10 seconds.
Pipe Smoking Competition Judges
In this file photo from August 1965, the three judges for the International Association of Pipe Smokers’ Clubs Inc.’s World Championships watch as competitors prepare to light their pipes at the start of the contest. Pictured are, from left: Dr. Don Northington, then-superintendent of schools; then-State Representative Norbet Jasper, and then-State Senator Don Owens.