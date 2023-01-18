Few may remember when the International Association of Pipe Smokers’ Clubs hosted its 17th annual convention and contest at the Washington Town & Country Fair in 1965, but a soon-to-be published photo gallery on The Missourian’s Lens of Time digital photo archive may trigger some memories.
Since its launch in September 2021, scores of images from the community’s past have helped residents relive moments from the past or learn more about local history.
“Washington is known as the corn cob pipe capitol of the world, and I think people appreciate that. But some people may not know how prominent corn cob pipes were in Washington’s culture at one time. We hope the photos from 1965 stir some memories of another era of corn cob pipes in our community,” said Bill Miller Jr., publisher of The Missourian.
Since its launch, the photo archive has published more than 1,140 photos.
The published photos range from snapshots of now-adult children sledding in the snow, to photos of the Washington American Legion Post’s baseball teams, to images of daily life in Washington and the surrounding area throughout the last century. Now, the digital archive will include 30-plus photos of the people who traveled from across North America to compete in the pipe smoking competition.
Here is what The Missourian had to say about the pipe smoking competition in early August, ahead of the event.
“The contest was brought here mainly through the efforts of George Buescher, who was a judge last year at the world contest at New York World’s Fair. The Corn Pipe Club of Washington is the host for the contest and the convention, which will have its business sessions at the Elks Club,” The Missourian wrote at the time. The world champion would receive a cash prize of $100, while the second place finisher would receive $75 and third place would receive $25. The top three finishers would also receive a number of other prizes, including pipes, pipe sets, tobaccos, lighters and smoking accessories. These prizes were provided by merchants from across the U.S., including some in Washington.
Contest officials noted at the time that “it is not the prize money that attracts the contestants — it is the spirit of competition in one of the most unique events held anywhere.”
Under the rules of the contest, each contestant was permitted to use his or her own pipe. Each contestant was given the same amount of tobacco, exactly 3.3 grams, and two wooden matches. The object of the contest was to see who could smoke the longest and without having to light up more than twice.
According to The Missourian’s print archives, anyone could register for the event even if they had not won a qualifying event like Earl Miller had in April. Miller had won the Washington Corn Cob Pipe Club’s “warm up competition” with a time of 71 minutes and 3 seconds.
Ultimately, 49 people participated in the contest that was held in the merchants’ tent at the fairgrounds despite it being well over 100 degrees at the time of the contest start. The contest drew a large number of press photographers and even a television cameraman from Columbia. Serving as judges for the event was then-State Senator Don Owens, of Gerald, then-State Representative Norbent Jasper, of Washington, and then-Superintendent Dr. Don Northington, of the Washington School District.
“The first contestant to go out was Charles Pecka, Fair chairman. He lasted only 32 seconds,” The Missourian reported at the time. Meanwhile, Washington native, Frank Frankenberg, of Crestwood, was the winner of the contest. He kept his new corn cob pipe lighted for 93 minutes and 27 seconds. Second and third places went to former world champions. Paul Spaniola, of Flint, Michigan, won second when he smoked his pipe for 91 minutes and 47 seconds. John Ulmer, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who was the defending champion, bowed out with a time of 87 minutes.
After winning the contest, Frankenberg told The Missourian he had used a corn cob pipe that he purchased for 59 cents the morning of the contest and that he only hoped to “make a fair showing” in his hometown. Frankenberg, who was a 1945 graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School, said he was a regular corn cob pipe smoker and that he likely could have continued smoking had his bowl not become disconnected to the stem of his pipe and fallen to the floor.
While the contest was dominated by male competitors, there were a handful of women also participating. That included Edna Bohrer, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who smoked her pipe for 48 minutes and 31 seconds and led all women.
Among the locals competing in the contest were: Wilbur Redhage, of Union, 80 minutes, 48 seconds; Allen Wagner, of Washington, 77 minutes, 52 seconds; E.K. MacDonald, of St. Clair, 74 minutes, 52 seconds; Earl Miller, of Washington, 71 minutes, 31 seconds; William Van Vactor, of Washington, 65 minutes, 45 seconds; William Schuetz, of Washington, 49 minutes, 27 seconds; Roy Hoemann, of Washington, 44 minutes, 51 seconds; Everett Turner, of Washington, 43 minutes, 38 seconds; Ronald Hoemann, of Washington, 39 minutes, 23 seconds; Wayne Welge, of New Melle, 39 minutes, 10 seconds; William Harty, Jr., of Washington, 38 minutes, 43 seconds; James Clayton, of Concord Village, 38 minutes, 15 seconds; Floyd Turner, of Washington, 37 minutes, 45 seconds; Elmer Fleer, of Washington, 37 minutes and 31 seconds; Robert Hendrix, of Washington, 36 minutes, 15 seconds; Fred Wehmeyer, of Washington, 35 minutes, 27 seconds; and Nelson Hall, of Washington, 34 minutes, 51 seconds.
Also representing the local area in the competition were Lorraine Wesselschmidt, of Washington, 34 minutes, 43 seconds; Cornelius Sieges, of Washington, 33 minutes, 10 seconds; Wanda Neier, of Washington, 32 minutes, 33 seconds; Henry Meier, of Washington, 32 minutes, 20 seconds; Alfred Kampschroeder, of Washington, 32 minutes, 58 seconds; Jerome Zimmerman, of Washington, 30 minutes, 23 seconds; Veronica Shipley, of Washington, 27 minutes, 31 seconds; Frank Friese, of Union, 27 minutes, 19 seconds; Joe Ravo, of Union, 26 minutes, 58 seconds; Dave Buescher, of Washington, 26 minutes, 38 seconds; Marin Westhoelter, of Washington, 25 minutes, 51 seconds; David Ouellet, of Pacific, 24 minutes, 31 seconds; Whit Scheidegger, of Gerald, 22 minutes, 56 seconds; Bernie Strubberg, of Washington, 6 minutes and three seconds; and Charles Peca, of Washington, 32 seconds.
“Like all of the Lens of Time galleries, we hope this photo feature stimulates some fond memories for our community and our readers,” Miller said. At least one new photo gallery is added to the Lens of Time photo archive every month.
Recently published photo galleries include “Deck The Halls,” which includes images of city workers hanging strands of tinsel and garland in downtown Washington, of school children constructing gingerbread houses, and other yuletide moments of yesteryear.
Since its launch in September 2021, the Lens of Time photo archive has garnered nearly 200,000 page views. In addition to viewing the photos online, the Lens of Time photos can be purchased directly from the photo archive website. A link to the galleries can be found on the newspaper’s website.