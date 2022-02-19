Five months after its debut, Lens of Time, The Missourian’s online photo archive, is expanding in content and exploding in page views.
Missourian Publisher and Executive Editor Patricia Miller said the photo archive went live in mid-September with just over 100 photos. Today, there are more than 780 photos on the site, with new photo galleries added each month.
Lens of Time has recorded over 64,000 page views since it launched. The site’s growth includes more than 20,400 page views in January and another 17,338 so far in February.
“Lens of Time is becoming more popular as galleries are added,” Miller said. “The interest in old photos and the history of this area is really strong. It brings back memories.”
The online archive now features the “Looking Back” photographs that run in the print edition of The Missourian.
The Lens of Time photos can be purchased directly from the photo archive website. A link to the galleries can be found on the newspaper’s website, emissourian.com.
“Our newspaper has always excelled in photography. James L. Miller Sr., James L. Miller Jr. and our current sports editor, Bill Battle, have all been inducted in the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame,” Miller said.
“Lens of Time is a way to celebrate and highlight our newspaper’s visual legacy. We want to preserve and share our legacy.”