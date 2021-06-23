The Missourian Media Co. is consolidating its operations at the company’s facility at 6321 Bluff Road.
The last day the downtown office was open was Friday, June 18. Customers of The Missourian newspaper can now meet with advertising or circulation representatives at the Bluff office. The company’s phone number remains the same: 636-239-7701. The Missourian will still be available at vending machines in front of the downtown location.
The 40,800-square-foot Bluff Road location has served as the media company’s commercial printing headquarters since the mid-2000s. The $7.2 million expansion that created the printing plant remains the largest in company history.
In addition to The Missourian, the Missourian Media Co. prints around 30 other newspapers and related products across the state and Illinois.
The company is one of the largest family-owned commercial newspaper publishing companies in the state of Missouri.
The Missourian newspaper dates back to 1860, when it was called the Franklin County Gazette. The company has been in the Miller family since 1937, when James L. Miller Sr. purchased the newspaper from James McClure. Miller went on to be inducted into the inaugural class of the Missouri Press Association’s Hall of Fame alongside the founders of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kansas City Star and broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite.
Miller was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame in 2006.
Current Publisher and Executive Editor Patricia Miller is the third generation of her family to oversee operations. Her father, William L. Miller, Sr., worked at the paper for nearly 70 years, beginning full time in 1953 when he returned from military duty in the Korean War. He was inducted in the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame in 2003 and was instrumental in founding the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame in 2005.
The Missourian’s downtown office was home to The Missourian newspaper operations since the mid-1950s. The building was expanded several times over the years to accommodate its growing staff. The 18,155-square-foot building and its 1-acre lot will be sold.