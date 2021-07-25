The Pacific Board of Aldermen approved a controversial residential subdivision at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The subdivision, called The Manors at Brush Creek, will be built along Lamar Parkway between Old Gray Summit Road and the Union-Pacific Railroad by Chesterfield-based McBride Homes. The 11.5-acre development will include 45 single-family homes, a new street and a small park.
It has been the subject of two contentious public hearings, each attended by around 50 area residents opposing the subdivision on grounds that it would increase traffic and not fit in with the rest of the neighborhood.
“I did not appreciate what you told me before the planning and zoning meeting,” Gary Koelling said as he slapped a pointer stick against the podium during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting.
Koelling, who is on the city’s planning and zoning commission, said Mayor Steve Myers had told him if the subdivision wasn’t approved, Myers would put apartments there, which Myers said would attract crime. Koelling lives on Old Gray Summit Road, adjacent to the future subdivision, and does not want apartments or the McBride subdivision.
Myers said he did not remember the exchange Koelling referenced.
Several others spoke in opposition to the subdivision. Organizers showed aldermen a petition they said was signed by 900 residents living in and around Pacific. Some residents, such as Josh Grodie, who is opposed to the subdivision, suggested the board table the vote for another meeting.
In response to the criticism, Jeremy Roth, of McBride Homes, said the company made changes. It added a 6-foot easement, 5 feet of right-of-way on Lamar Parkway, 10-foot side yard setbacks and parking spaces that would allow delivery trucks and other vehicles to clear the way for through traffic. Landscaping also was added to the development plans.
Not everyone in attendance opposed the subdivision.
Stephen Flannery, president of the Franklin County Board of Realtors, said he is in favor of the development both as a Realtor and as a citizen of Pacific.
“We had an alderman years ago that said, ‘I can’t stop the highway, but I can stop the road,’ ” he said. “Unfortunately that seems to have become our mantra as far as I have witnessed and seen. I’ve never understood why a town would fight so hard against development but at the same time complain that there weren’t any decent restaurants or shopping available. That’s how we get it. Rooftops increase population, and we get the amenities we want. I’m disappointed that so many smart people are so opposed to development.”
In response to other residents’ concerns, Flannery said he’s seen subdivisions like this “time and time again,” and they’ve been healthy in communities big and small, rural and urban.
As a member of the Pacific community, Flannery was frustrated with the misinformation around the development.
“I cannot believe the amount of hate that is being spewed in public and on Facebook regarding differing opinions,” he said. “We’re all citizens and friends here in Pacific. We may not agree with each other, but it’s just shocking to see some of the comments that are out there.”
Flannery explained what he, as a real estate agent, believes rejecting this subdivision could mean for Pacific’s growth prospects in the future.
“If you choose not to vote for it, then I recommend you put a giant ‘closed to development’ sign on the entrance of Pacific,” he said, “because that is what this will signal to developers, and that is what conflict in the past has signaled to developers.”
The Pacific Chamber of Commerce also sent in a letter in support of the subdivision.
After consulting with the city attorney over how the board could ensure McBride makes its proposed changes, the aldermen voted unanimously to approve the subdivision.
Most of the audience left immediately after the vote.
“Vote them out,” could be heard from the crowd.