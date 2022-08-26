Food pantry volunteers will be tapping their toes Saturday at Foodstock and looking forward to stocking their shelves.
“I’ll be honest here. We are really counting on it,” said Michelle Crider, executive director of Loving Hearts Outreach. “With the rising food prices everyone is seeing, and now that people are paying for school lunches again, unlike last year when they didn’t have to pay for school lunches in Washington and pretty much all of Franklin County, more and more people are coming into our pantry.”
Washington’s annual music festival benefiting local food pantries will be held from 5-10 p.m. at the Farmers’ Market downtown. The event will feature five local bands — The Widow Makers at 5 p.m.; 8 Track the Oldies Band at 6 p.m.; The Texas Giants at 7 p.m.; Butch Wax & The Hollywoods at 8 p.m.; and Salamander Slide at 9 p.m. Wine, beer and soda as well as food from the Washington Lions Club will be available for purchase. To be admitted, attendees will be required to make a food or monetary donation.
Loving Hearts Outreach, located on Main Street in Washington, is one of four area food pantries benefitting from the event. The others are St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peters Food Pantry and Feeding the Hungry of First Washington United Methodist Church.
Crider said the best things to donate are nonperishable items with protein and items that are easy to prepare.
“Anything that goes along with protein or has protein in it are really necessary so these kids are getting the nutrients and protein that they need,” she said.
That includes canned meat, canned tuna, macaroni and cheese and canned soups with meat, she said. Monetary donations also are great because the pantry is able to buy food in bulk cheaper than someone might buy it at a grocery store, she added.
She said the pantry usually walks away from the event with a “good truckload of food.”
Crider said the need is especially strong today.
“It’s kind of a lot different than things were three years ago as far as how the food pantry is going,” she said. “I’m seeing new people; I’m seeing people that only need help once or twice. And it didn’t used to be that way.”
She said the pantry’s typical patrons used to be people on Social Security or fixed incomes, but now it’s people living paycheck to paycheck who faced some sort of emergency and just need some help to catch back up. She said inflation is driving a lot of this.
“What people should realize is that it’s not just homeless people that need help,” Crider said. “It could be your neighbor, it could be your cousin. It can be anybody that just needs a little bit of help. ... Eating is a human right. No matter who you are, what you do, everyone deserves to eat.”
Jim Gephardt, a leader at St. Peters Food Pantry, also talked about how important Foodstock is.
“It’s always a great contribution,” Gephardt said. “You get, of course, the food items, but also the monetary gift giving.”
He said St. Peters Food Pantry usually gets a couple thousand dollars and around 20 banana boxes full of food.
Crider and Gephardt said the event also is a great way to educate the community about their neighbors in need.
“And it’s a reason to have a good time,” Gephardt said.