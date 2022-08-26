Food pantry volunteers will be tapping their toes Saturday at Foodstock and looking forward to stocking their shelves.

“I’ll be honest here. We are really counting on it,” said Michelle Crider, executive director of Loving Hearts Outreach. “With the rising food prices everyone is seeing, and now that people are paying for school lunches again, unlike last year when they didn’t have to pay for school lunches in Washington and pretty much all of Franklin County, more and more people are coming into our pantry.”

Linda Struckhoff dances with Ron Frankenberg (For New Story)
Buy Now

Linda Struckhoff dances with Ron Frankenberg as The Texas Giants perform at Foodstock X Aug. 28, 2021 at the Washington Farmers' Market. The Texas Giants are performing at Foodstock again this year
Ron Mueller stacks boxes (For new story)
Buy Now

Ron Mueller stacks boxes of donated food Saturday, Aug. 29, 2021 during last year's Foodstock.