St. Francis Borgia Regional High School requires its students to complete 100 hours of community service to graduate, but senior Chloe Thacker hasn’t had to worry about those for a long time — she had 90 hours completed before she even took a class at the high school.
Even though the requirements have loosened since the pandemic, the 17-year-old continued to rack up service hours, leading to her recent recognition by the St. Louis Archdiocese as one of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Model of Justice Award honorees.
She, along with students from other Archdiocesan schools, were honored after the Mass for Social Justice Jan. 16 at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis by Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski.
Patty Russell, a teacher at Borgia, said it wasn’t just the number of hours Thacker completed, but also the breadth and depth of the service she performed that inspired her to nominate Thacker.
As Coordinator for Christian Service, Russell oversees the students’ volunteerism.
During the past few summers, Thacker volunteered at camps for Girl Scouts and at Camp Circle Star, where she is paired for a weekend with a camper who has disabilities. According to Camp Circle Star’s website, most of its campers prefer individual activities, so volunteers like Thacker spend one-on-one time with campers, swimming, crafting and playing. She said service hours come pretty easy when she is jumping on a trampoline or doing other camp activities.
“Just seeing the kids be happy and having fun is really fun,” she said.
Thacker also has volunteered with peers at Peter & Paul Community Services in St. Louis and recently became involved with a movement within Archdiocesan schools to establish groups against gun violence. In December, Thacker and other Borgia students joined hundreds of other area high schoolers at Cardinal Ritter for a march memorializing recent high school graduate, Isis Mahr, who was shot and killed in October.
Thacker said as friends scramble to complete service hours after school and on the weekends, she’s happy to go along, but she doesn’t have to worry about tracking her hours. Russell said the now-senior has recorded 248 hours and 30 minutes of volunteer time.
“She really sees people,” Russell said. “She sees their gifts, their flaws and their potential and meets them where they are. She is just a loving, welcoming, enthusiastic person.”