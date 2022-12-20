Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials.
“It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see them expand their presence here,” said Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn. A formal announcement from the company is expected in the coming weeks, but economic development officials say the expansion deal has been finalized.
According to documents presented at Monday’s meeting of the Washington City Council, Texwrap is planning to expand its current manufacturing facility in the Heidmann Industrial Park. The current facility has 75,000-square-feet, but will grow to 114,000-square-feet following the expansion. Construction costs are estimated to be around $5 million, according to city officials.
The expansion will also create 35 new jobs with those new jobs averaging a salary of $64,000 per year. Once completed, Texwrap will employ around 126 people. The company currently has 95 employees working at the manufacturing plant.
“We have been trying for a long time to portray Washington as a business friendly community, as a city that has a climate that fosters business growth. So that tells companies that if they choose to invest here, they will have a partner in the city and that we will do everything we can to make that investment a success,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
Maniaci said the company and the city had been in talks about a possible expansion for several months.
“We’re very proud that businesses continue to see the potential in growing here in Washington,” Maniaci said. In hopes of securing the expansion, the city offered an incentive package that will provide the company a 50 percent abatement on the increase in additional real estate taxes for 10 years. The incentive package was presented to members of the 353 Redevelopment Corporation, who unanimously recommended approval of the agreement. The agreement was approved Monday by a vote of the members of the Washington City Council. First Ward Councilman Al Behr abstained from the vote because he works for Texwrap.
Following the meeting, Hagedorn defended the use of incentives to secure the expansion.
“We are in competition with other cities, not just cities in our immediate area but as well as neighboring states,” Hagedorn said. He hopes news of Texwrap’s expansion, which follows the recent announcement that AZZ Precoat is building a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Washington, will resonate in communities that may have experienced job loss due to layoffs or facility closures.
“I’d say to anyone looking for a job, come to Washington. We have a wide range of businesses and job opportunities already here. The more skilled workers that we have, the better,” Hagedorn said.