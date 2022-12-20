Texwrap Expansion
The Texwrap facility stands at 525 Vossbrink Dr. Dec. 20 in Washington. The company is planning a $5 million expansion.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. 

“It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see them expand their presence here,” said Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn. A formal announcement from the company is expected in the coming weeks, but economic development officials say the expansion deal has been finalized. 