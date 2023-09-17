Franklin County residents will soon be able to make emergency calls using text messaging.
County commissioners approved a five-year extension of their agreement with AT&T that includes the ability to text-to-911 at their Tuesday, Sept. 12, meeting.
“So this is the first step in upgrading our system to next generation 911,” Jeff Titter, Franklin County 911 communications director, told commissioners.
The county’s existing 911 system has been in operation since 2002, Titter said. “So it’s time to refresh,” he said.
The county worked with the cities of Washington and Pacific, which operate their own 911 answering points, and looked at other vendors, Titter said. “We decided to continue with AT&T, our current provider, which operates the VIPER call handling system we have currently,” he said.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, people are advised to still call 911 call centers on a phone when possible, because voice callers can provide more information. But there are emergencies where people are unable to make voice calls.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker asked Titter if text-to-911 is the top benefit of the new agreement.
“Relative to, you have someone in a building held against their will — or wherever they may be, they don’t have access to an opportunity to be audible, they can text and get the call made,” Brinker said.
Titter agreed the ability to text-to-911 is crucial, adding it could also assist people with hearing impairments.
“The ability to have text-to-911 is a great benefit to the citizens of the county,” he said.
The county will pay a one-time cost of $341,994, along with an annual fee of $11,101.
The contract extension starts May 22, 2024 and runs through May 22, 2029.
“No one really knows the life of a dispatcher,” Brinker said. “The information they receive on a daily basis, half of the world couldn’t even imagine the situations that they witness.”
Text-to-911 is now available in 49 of 114 Missouri counties, with St. Charles, Jefferson, Gasconade and Crawford counties being neighboring counties to Franklin County that offer the service, according to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Its arrival is listed as pending in 15 other counties, including St. Louis County.
That is an increase over 2021, when only 35 Missouri counties offered text-to-911, according to previous Missourian reporting.
