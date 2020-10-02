With complaints increasing about possible illegal activity in city parks, the city of Union is more stringently enforcing its park hours. But officials also are concerned about folks who could be left in the dark.
Park hours run from 6 a.m. until a half hour after dusk, unless a city-sponsored event is taking place or someone has special permission to be in the park.
“The police have been doing a really good job of response, based on public opinion, in getting in the parks and ensuring that people are not violating the ordinances that we have,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s park advisory board at an unofficial Thursday, Sept. 24, meeting.
That crackdown on park hours impacts Union’s tennis and sand volleyball courts, both of which have lights that can be turned on and off by park users.
“I’m either going to remove the ability for them to control the lights, or someone has to make a recommendation to change an ordinance,” Pohlmann said.
Players on scheduled city Friday night sand volleyball play are allowed to stay later. “But, if someone wanted to go down tonight and play tennis at 7:15 and turn the lights on, they are in violation of the city ordinance,” Pohlmann said. “So it runs into a conflict of what we offer, because we have given the taxpayers the ability to turn lights off and on in those facilities.”
So if the ordinance is not changed, Pohlmann said the city will have to remove the ability for people to turn the lights on. “Even though that’s been done for 30 years at the tennis courts,” he said. “This is the precedent we have set and the citizens are used to this and it is not going to be received well, but it’s black and white.”
One possibility is exempting facilities like the volleyball and tennis courts with lights that turn on and off from the city ordinance, Pohlmann said.
Saying he was playing “devil’s advocate,” board member Jeff Watson questioned why the courts even have lights if people aren’t allowed to be in the park after dark.
Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden responded that the lights are used for scheduled city functions.
“I have my sand volleyball league on Friday nights,” she said. “We have pickleball leagues outside. We’re going to need lights after dark.”
The volleyball courts are popular in the evening among East Central College theater students who come to blow off steam after practice, Pohlmann said. He got a bit theatrical in describing the activity there.
“I frequently walk past those, and I see kids in their 20s playing volleyball, and I’m like ‘awesome,’” he said. “But, really, they’re a bunch of criminals who are violating this ordinance.”
The discussion came days after another city meeting where several people who live near City Park complained about drug use, theft and lewd activity by homeless people in and around the park.
Breeden acknowledged potential drawbacks to leaving the lights on later. “You have lights on, you’re going to attract the homeless, you’re going to attract those people that are using drugs,” she said. “That’s a fact, and it’s been proven.”
Watson said a solution should be worked out. “If the ordinance were changed and we allowed people to stay a little longer, the police could still patrol the area,” he said. “They could still see the ones that are actually participating in tennis or volleyball or whatever. If somebody looks, maybe, a little out of place there, they still have every right to go up and talk to them ... the physical presence of a police officer can mean a lot.”
Officials said that while some want to see the parks shut down at night and more security lighting added, people who want more access after dark also will need to speak up at city meetings.
“What we’re going through is a community problem, it’s going to take the community to come out with a solution,” Breeden said.
The park board could not vote on a formal recommendation to the board of aldermen because it did not have a quorum of more than half its 12 members in attendance. That means the proposal will likely go to the parks, buildings, development and public service committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen, without a recommendation at its October meeting.