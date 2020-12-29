Ten contractors have submitted bids for the resurfacing of High Street. The project also includes the installation of a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side of the street from Highway 100 to Ninth Street.
Area contractors and their bids are KJ Unnerstall Construction of Washington, with a bid of $607,154; Lamke Trenching & Excavating of Marthasville, $642,221; and NB West Contracting Co. of Pacific, $606,523. Other contractors submitting bids are Byrne & Jones Construction of Bridgeton, with a bid of $1.12 million; Pace Construction of St. Louis, $760,025; Spencer Contracting Co. of Arnold, $607,284; S&A Equipment & Builders of Fulton, $784,304; Jokerst Paving & Construction Inc. of Festus, $597,151; Raineri Construction LLC of St. Louis, $685,215; and Pavement Solution of St. Peters, $749,416.
Washington Public Works Director John Nilges said the city typically sees four to six bids for a project and attributed the increased number of bidders to the fact that it is a federal grant project.
The initial estimate when the city applied for the grant was $545,000, and the engineering estimate for the project was $746,685, according to city officials, who will make a recommendation to the city council next month.
In January, Franklin County and Washington city officials discussed extending High Street south past Highway 100 to Highway A, but this project is not a result of that conversation, according to Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb.
The current project’s scope, from Highway 100 to Fifth Street, is being done for maintenance purposes, Lamb said.
As previously reported by The Missourian, the project will be paid for with federal and local funds. The federal government will pay up to 80 percent of the project through a grant through the Surface Transportation Program. The city will pay for its share through the half-cent transportation sales tax.
Earlier this month, Nilges said the street was selected because the “pavement had reached the end of its life span, and the city felt it was a good opportunity to expand its sidewalk connectivity, especially to a school.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, which has an enrollment of 504 students, is located on 1000 Borgia Drive, which is off of High Street.
“While we certainly recognize the benefits of the new sidewalk for our students, we believe the improvements on High Street are an important safety and mobility upgrade for all our neighbors in the community,” Borgia President Bernie Naumann said.
According to data from a Missouri Department of Transportation report, High Street ranks as one of the busier thoroughfares in the city. The street’s average annual daily traffic count for northbound traffic is between 1,000 and 1,699 motorists, while the southbound traffic is between 1,700 and 2,499 motorists per day.
After the city’s engineering staff reviews the bids and makes its recommendation based on the lowest and best bid, the bids and recommendation are sent to the Missouri Department of Transportation for its review and approval. The contract is then submitted to the city council for approval, which is expected in January.
After the council accepts the contract, Nilges said it will be sent back to MoDOT for approval, and the construction money is then released by the Federal Highway Administration, and a construction start date is determined.
Per previous Missourian reporting, construction of the project is expected to take approximately 55 days.