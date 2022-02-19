In the late 1800s and early 1900s, four families — the Blands, Clays, Generallys and Inges — were among several to settle amid the rolling hills of what is now the St. Clair, Robertsville and Lonedell area.
Each of the four families included Black people who were formerly enslaved, and over the following decades they and their children became landowners and business owners who made a lasting impact on the area.
Some helped establish churches and schools that would serve Black residents. Later, some were among the first to integrate area schools, and some marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the fight for equal rights.
Today, their descendants, many of whom still call the region home, are educators, business owners, professional athletes, doctors, attorneys, missionaries, pastors, U.S. military veterans, politicians and more.
One of them, Netley Clay, is spearheading an effort — along with Pacific couple Eugene Vale and Jo Schaper — to share their stories at the St. Clair Historical Museum in honor of Black History Month.
“Our family goes back seven generations in Franklin County,” Netley Clay said. “Robertsville was far from being a Black city, but it was one of the areas where Black families started their homesteads.”
It will be some of the first major programming from the St. Clair Historical Museum since an electrical fire in February 2014 destroyed the nonprofit organization’s building and much of its collection, said Carla Wulfers, museum director.
“We’ve been busy coming out of the ashes and just making the building work for a number of years. Now we are finally at the point, I’m very proud to say, that, with the help of the community, we can start hosting speakers and programs again,” Wulfers said. “We had talked about (this exhibit) for a number of years, and Netley, Jo and Eugene graciously agreed (to put it on).”
The exhibit includes historical information about slavery in Missouri, the Civil Rights Movement and the election of America’s first Black president, as well as many personal mementos from Netley Clay, including works of art and family photos and histories. Special recognition will be paid to her late father, the Rev. Chauncey Clay, a World War II veteran who earned a Purple Heart and served as a longtime area pastor, officiating 300-plus weddings and funerals.
“With all the division now, my dad was a perfect example of looking at people based on what’s in your heart,” she said.
Accompanying those displays will be a traveling exhibit from Missouri State Parks about historic Black business districts across the state, including the Ville in St. Louis, the Wedge in Hannibal, Sharp End in Columbia, the Foot in Jefferson City and Vine Street in Kansas City. These business districts thrived during the era of segregation, when most white-owned businesses refused to serve Black patrons.
The exhibit opened Jan. 15 and will remain up through February. The museum, located at 560 S. Main St. in St. Clair, is open Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Small groups also can arrange visits by calling 636-667-0231.
Flipping through Polaroid photos, photocopied documents and typed narratives spread over a table at the museum Jan. 10, Netley Clay explained the deep roots of her family in the surrounding area.
She is the granddaughter of Grace Inge and Harrison Clay on her father’s side and of Charles Hulsey and Nutra Bland on her mother’s side — and therefore a direct descendant of key figures to the area’s history.
Harrison Clay was the youngest son of Squire Clay, who was born in 1847 in New Haven, likely into slavery as his parents were from Virginia and Kentucky, although no official documentation has been found. He is listed in a census of Union veterans of the Civil War.
In 1879, Squire Clay married Everine (Eliva) Snoddy, a formerly enslaved woman who’d been sold in front of the Union Courthouse. She was also his brother George’s widow. The couple had four children and raised George Clay’s four children, one of whom is an ancestor of former U.S. Representatives William Lacy Clay Sr. and Jr., both of St. Louis.
According to census records, Squire Clay worked as a laborer before purchasing land between Union and Villa Ridge in the 1880s. He helped plat a town called Derry, located north of what is now Echo Valley Spur along the railroad tracks, and led an effort to link the town to the Rock Island Railway that operated from 1852 to 1980.
Newspaper archives show that the Franklin County Commission rejected a request to build a better access road, so the project, and later the town of Derry, fizzled out.
Squire Clay moved to Moselle sometime before 1900 and died in 1922.
Grace Inge Clay, was the youngest daughter of Andrew Inge and Eliza Ford. Andrew Inge, whose last name is recorded variously as Inge and Beasley, was born into slavery on the Beasley plantation in 1858.
Netley Clay and other family members and historians believe Andrew Inge is the son of James Nashville “Nash” Inge, a neighboring slaveholder, businessman and St. Clair’s first postmaster. The name of Andrew Inge’s mother, who was enslaved, is unknown.
Andrew Inge purchased about 600 acres along Route N in Robertsville and began farming corn, cattle and raising Missouri mules. At some point, he donated the land that is now home to the Robertsville Temple Church of God in Christ (COGIC), which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary of recorded history. He also donated a new home for Drake School, the historic one-room school house where Black Robertsville students were educated from first through eighth grade, until they were integrated into Lonedell R-XIV in the late 1950s.
Carletta Hulsey, a 1949 graduate of Drake School and Netley Clay’s maternal aunt, told The Missourian that the Black community strongly supported the school — regardless of whether they had a child enrolled.
“People in the community really worked together and did everything they could do to give the children a good (experience). They took us under their wings and taught us to stay in school,” Hulsey said. “When I look back on those people now and how they encouraged us, that really makes me feel grateful that I was out here in Franklin County and had an opportunity to go to school. My ancestors didn’t have that opportunity.”
Through their mother, Nutra “Bernice” Bland Hulsey, the Hulsey siblings were also members of the Bland family, the third family highlighted in the museum exhibit. The family moved to Robertsville from Potosi around 1909, when Nutra was 4 years old.
For Netley Clay, the memories her grandmother “Bernice” shared with her were what sparked her deep interest in her family’s story.
“She used to tell us these stories about her grandparents, and she really got me interested as a child in our family history,” said Netley Clay, who still lives on the Robertsville land her parents owned and farmed. “I really wish now I would have documented it more.”
The fourth family to be highlighted in the exhibit is the Generallys, whom Netley Clay described as a multi-generational family of business owners.
The family line, as explored in the exhibit, starts with Isaac Renfro, an enslaved man brought to Missouri during the mid-1800s. With the permission of his slaveholder, Renfro started working for pay in lead mines in Franklin County after he’d completed his day’s labor.
He earned enough in wages to purchase his family’s freedom, one by one, purchasing his own last. He later bought about 4,000 acres near St. Clair and became owner of the Silver Lead Mine until it mined out.
His stepson, Lee, took on the name Generally. One of Lee Generally’s 14 children, Isaac Dickey Generally, married Rosie Clay, the daughter of Squire Clay and Eliva Snoddy.
A short video Eugene Vale edited for the exhibit features a 1999 interview with Clyde Generally, the great-great grandson of Isaac Renfro.
“The really neat thing is when you look at the Generallys, the Blands, the Clays, the Inges — we’re all intertwined through marriage,” Netley Clay said. “I have several cousins, and we all have the same great-great-great grandparents who the lineage goes back to. And the other neat thing is that many of us still reside in the area.”
It is in part for that reason, to serve those people who live in the area, that Schaper said the museum will keep some pieces of the Black history exhibit on permanent display in an effort to highlight the diverse history of St. Clair and the surrounding area.
“We’re all about making sure everybody’s story is told,” Schaper said. “From a research standpoint, especially in terms of local history, it’s pretty frustrating because the (resources) often don’t have anything about anyone except white people. But we want to make certain we have everybody’s story told here.”
Vale added that everyone’s story has played a role in shaping the present — from the Osage Indians who resided in what’s now Robertsville State Park, the waves of immigrants from France, England, Germany and elsewhere in Europe and the Africans brought forcibly to the area during slavery to people of every race and religion who have called the area home in the decades since.
“It’s all contributed to where we are today,” Vale said. “People love to describe things as ‘them versus us.’ But there is no ‘them.’ There is only ‘us.’ ”