Olivia Mehringer spent June 9, her 16th birthday, working at Washington’s Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex.
Mehringer said one of her friends works at the store Five Below, and another helps out at their parents’ business. It’s her first year on staff at the pool, but so far, she’s liked checking kids in.
“They’re cute,” she said. “Sometimes.”
As the county’s unemployment rate dips below 3 percent and remains slightly higher across the country, many businesses are having trouble filling jobs. This year, like every summer, teenagers, off from high school or college, are stepping in to fill these jobs.
The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the unemployment rate in Franklin County dropped from 3.3 percent in February and March to just 2.2 percent in April — the lowest since October 2021. Below 4 percent is generally considered full employment.
Many of the 11.4 million job openings nationwide in April have gone unfilled. The Associated Press reported that, on average, there are now roughly two jobs available for every unemployed American.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said it’s hard to determine exactly how many teens enter the workforce during the summer in Washington, but a variety of positions are available.
“I do know there’s a lot of places that offer summer jobs, seasonal help — either more tourism-based positions downtown or the wineries, that sort of thing,” he said.
Although he doesn’t see a huge influx of teenagers during the summer months, Mike King, owner of the Express Employment Professionals franchise in Union said there are definitely college students filling those jobs. Express Employment works mostly with light industrial companies, which have jobs open only to those 18 years-of-age or older. Warehouse jobs, packing, light assembly and other jobs that require little training are good for students who will be home for a short period of time.
Paige Bird, assistant manager of the R&R Ace in St. Clair, said it has become more difficult in recent years to fill open positions, especially the full-time ones.
“So it’s been really nice having good teenagers who want to work here that we can schedule for evenings,” Bird said. “And then we’re able to have people who can work mostly days.”
In a saturated job market, King said companies are doing a lot of work behind-the-scenes to recruit and retain workers, including by bolstering benefits.
“They’re trying to be accommodating across the board, not just with kids,” King said. “My observation is they’re doing a much better job these days than when I was a kid.”
In May, researchers at Drexel University’s Center for Labor Markets and Policy released a report predicting that an average of 33 percent of youths ages 16 to 19 will be employed from June through August this year, the highest rate since the summer of 2007 when that number hit 34 percent.
Still, the ratio of teenagers who have jobs today isn’t close to where it has been in the past. In August 1978, half of American teenagers worked, according to the Associated Press. Starting in 2000, the figure shrank until it bottomed at 25 percent in 2010, during the recovery from the Great Recession.
Maniaci said he would like to see a larger number of teenagers fill open positions.
“It’s vitally important to a lot of our shops to be able to have waiters and waitresses, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers,” he said.
Mike Klak, who owns the McDonald’s franchises in Washington, St. Clair and Union, said part-timers, often teens, used to make up 70 percent of his workforce, but now that number is closer to 30 percent.
At R&R Ace, a dozen teens are part of the staff of 30 to 35, “filling huge gaps” according to Bird, especially during the busier springtime. She has noticed some slight differences in how managers work with younger workers, however. There has been an increased focus on training and setting a professional tone for those new to working, but Bird said for the hassle of extra training, teenage employees are often just as good as anybody else.
For her, teenagers have proved themselves to be loyal by coming back from college to work — and flexible, finding the time to work, even around school activities.
“A lot of them — because maybe they need gas money, or maybe they’re trying to pay their way through college or whatever it is, they want to work — they want the hours,” she said.
Mehringer said soon she will have to pay for gas. Her aquatic center coworker Harris Robinson, 14, said he works because he’s saving up for a car — he wants one nicer than his brother’s.
The Drexel research shows summertime jobs during a person’s teen years makes them more likely to work later in life, which is welcome news as baby boomers retire from the labor force.
Entry-level jobs also often give teens the opportunity to learn skills, like how to handle money and how to interact with coworkers and customers.
“Any type of experience in the real world is going to be beneficial for them,” Maniaci said. “The more the experience, the better, so they can get a taste for what it’s like in real work life.”