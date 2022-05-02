Two teenagers were killed in a one-car crash Sunday, according to a crash report filed by Missouri Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Keegan Wiedemann, 18, of New Haven, was westbound on Highway 100 near Newport Road with an unidentified 15-year-old male passenger, of Hermann, in a 1991 Ford Ranger. At 8:18 a.m. the vehicle was traveling too quickly for curvy conditions, going off the right side of the roadway according to the highway patrol.
Wiedemann overcorrected and the pickup began to slide, then overturned and traveled off of the left side of the roadway, ejecting both occupants. Neither party were wearing seatbelts.
Wiedemann was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:32 a.m. by Washington Ambulance Paramedics and the juvenile was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m. at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Superintendent of Gasconade County R-1 Geoff Neill confirmed the 15 year-old was a student at Hermann High School. He said all five district counselors plus two additional counselors would be available to grieving students.