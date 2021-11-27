Several technology updates and new offerings will be available soon at the Washington Public Library.
Director Nelson Appell told library board members at the board’s Monday meeting that the library won a state technology grant for $8,730 that will be used to purchase five projectors to be available for checkout. The grant was supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Missouri State Library.
Appell said the St. Louis County Library has similar projectors available and reports they are a popular item. The projectors can be connected to devices via Bluetooth to stream movies and games.
The library also plans to replace its children’s computers, which are about six years old. The new devices, which will offer English and Spanish language activities, will be installed beginning next month.
Appell also reminded board members that through an agreement with Scenic Regional Library, Washington and Scenic Regional libraries’ patrons are able to check out laptops with a built-in hot spot for up to six months. The library systems have about 300 computers available to loan. The board discussed purchasing additional Wi-Fi hot spots for checkout.
After spending time setting up the library’s web portal for cardholders to be able to access digital academic article databases such as Ebscohost from home, the offering is getting more use, particularly from high school students.
“These are things that we did the work, and now it’s ready to go, and we’re able to support the community,” Appell said.