Catching at Caldwell
McKie Martin pulls a bluegill fish out of the water at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area during a Discover Nature Fishing Teacher Workshop on July 6. The teachers learned how to string a fishing pole, attach hooks and lures, cast, and other skills invloved with fishing.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

Six area educators learned how to teach the basics of fishing during a workshop on Thursday morning.

Missouri Department of Conservation Educator Kayla Rosen led a Discover Nature Fishing (DNF) Teacher Workshop at the Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, a private spot used for educational outings, in Washington. The teachers learned how to string a fishing pole, tie lures and hooks, cast, and remove fish from a hook.

