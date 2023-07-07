Six area educators learned how to teach the basics of fishing during a workshop on Thursday morning.
Missouri Department of Conservation Educator Kayla Rosen led a Discover Nature Fishing (DNF) Teacher Workshop at the Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, a private spot used for educational outings, in Washington. The teachers learned how to string a fishing pole, tie lures and hooks, cast, and remove fish from a hook.
“I used to hate touching fish,” Wright City West Elementary 5th Grade Teacher Madison Mielke said. “So today was the first day I’ve actually touched a fish and got the hook out myself.” “She (Rosen) explained it just how we would explain it to the kids. So I felt a lot more comfortable, and now I’ll feel more comfortable teaching it to the kids. It was really exciting.”
The free workshop allowed teachers to receive or renew DNF certification, which would give their school the option to implement fishing into the curriculum. The certification also allows schools to apply for a DNF loaner kit that includes supplies for students to learn about fishing, such as lures, hooks, pamphlets, workbooks, and 25 fishing poles. The teachers also receive a book that gives step by step lessons to demonstrate.
Mielke said her school does a Camp Day in May every year, so this year, she will be able to teach the kids how to fish, thanks to the DNF teaching program.
“It really helps get kids outside,” she said. “Growing up I loved nature, and I love camping and floating the Missouri rivers, so I want to help the kids as much as possible find their love for it so we can all take care of it in the future.”
St. Bridget of Kildare Technology Coordinator Renee Nickelson, who has been helping her school with a fishing program for several years, said it almost brings tears to her eyes when children catch their first fish.
“I always fished with my dad and some of these kids don’t have that opportunity or nobody takes the time to do that,” she said. “So it was nice to see kids get to do something I loved when I was a kid.”
Nickelson said she once had a student who would cause trouble in school, but when the class would go fishing, he was compassionate and helped other children fish.
“I like that the kids who aren’t always in love with being in a classroom come alive when they are out fishing and out in their element,” she said.
After learning the details of how to string a pole, tie hooks and lures and casting, the six teachers caught a total of 23 fish within a 45 minute period.
McKie Martin, who will teach Washington Middle School 7th and 8th grade outdoor education and Project Lead the Way, said although he was familiar with fishing, it was good to receive the step by step instructions the workshop provided.
“I love fishing,” Martin said, “I think the kids are really going to love getting the poles out and casting and practicing tying things on. So I think the kids will really enjoy that. So I’m really looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.