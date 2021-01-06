The lengthy line normally seen on the last day to pay property taxes in Franklin County was just a trickle this year.
Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann was expecting to route the socially distanced line upstairs to try to avoid making people wait outside in the cold. Instead, the line barely went around the corner of the hallway at its longest point on the Thursday, Dec. 31, deadline day.
While mail payments are still coming in, Trentmann figures about a quarter of county taxpayers paid the last day, like they normally do. But this time they heeded the county’s advice and paid online, by phone or by mail.
“It was completely abnormal,” Trentmann said of the line. “This has never occurred in the time I’ve been here. It was almost surreal to have no one at the window on the 31st.”
Up to 2,000 people typically pay in person the final day, but the number reached nowhere near that this year. Instead, Trentmann said 719 people used the county’s new smartphone and tablet app to pay their bills from Dec. 23-31, doubling the number from previous weeks.
“That could be five bills, that could be 30 bills,” he said of each transaction.
Another 2,638 paid on Forte, the desktop computer program the county uses.
“Over 3,000 people did not come into the building,” Trentmann said. “I think people modified their behavior and avoided the crowds.”
The busiest day for in-person payment this year appeared to actually be Monday, Dec. 28, Trentmann said, though he didn’t have daily figures for in-person payments.
Now, 31,847 accounts still have to pay taxes out of the 133,000 at the start of the collection cycle. They will owe penalty and interest of 2 percent each month for up to nine months, after which a final 9 percent penalty will be added, if not paid.
“The intent is to keep people from paying late, because the taxing entities need the money,” Trentmann said.
Collection is ahead by about 4,000 bills from this time last year, Trentmann said.
The county has collected about $80 million of the $130 million originally owed, Trentmann said.
While the app, which the county paid $389,000 for using federal CARES Act money, was a popular alternative for payments, it did not run perfectly. Because it was calibrated six hours ahead, the app started assessing penalties at 6 p.m. Central Time Dec. 31, instead of midnight.
It was a glitch the county wasn’t aware of and couldn’t test for, because testing wouldn’t allow workers to forward date the app, Trentmann said. The company that maintains the app was able to fix the issue but not before some people paid.
As a result, Trentmann is planning to give refunds to 31 taxpayers who were charged the penalty.
Even before the collector’s office closed Dec. 31, county commissioners were taking notice of the people not waiting to pay in person. They praised the app for providing another alternative to in-person payment.
“I think this is the first time I’ve ever been here where there were not 100 people in line (on the last day),” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during a Thursday afternoon workshop meeting.