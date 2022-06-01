Expansion of Highway 47, the long-awaited airport hangar project and controversy over native plants in the Highway 100 median filled the agenda of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee’s meeting Tuesday.
In the most recent draft of its statewide transportation improvement plan, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has named expanding Highway 47 in Franklin County between Washington and St. Clair as a project to tentatively begin work in 2026. Almost $86 million is earmarked for the expansion in this draft, with $68.59 million coming from the federal government and $17.45 million coming from the state,
However, the project isn’t 100 percent set in stone yet. The project could be removed in the future if the Missouri General Assembly repeals the law passed in 2021 that is scheduled to increase the gasoline tax to 29 cents per gallon by 2025, from the previous 17 cents per gallon. And the draft could simply change.
That’s why local officials are urging area residents to take part in MoDOT’s public comment period, which began May 18 and will continue until June 17, and let the state transportation department know that there is demand for this project.
“The more we stress the importance of this particular portion, (of the state’s overall transportation plan) the greater the odds of making sure it’s secured,” said Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, who attended the meeting Tuesday.
Comments can be submitted online at modot.org/DRAFTSTIP, by emailing STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov or by calling 1-888-275-6636. The state Highways and Transportation Commission, which governs MoDOT, will review the comments before considering the draft STIP at its July 6 meeting.
Brinker is, however, confident that the project happens.
“I’ve been in contact with the commission in regards to making sure we get a four-lane and not just a bandage with some turn lanes put in there,” he said. “But that kind of dollar amount suggests there should be some substantial impact to 47 and hopefully the objective of getting four lanes from here to St. Clair will be realized much sooner rather than later.”
Ray Frankenberg, one of the committee members, said that projects like these are important because of how quickly Washington and the surrounding area is growing.
“I think we’re going to see a lot of people move here to the heartland because it’s a great place to live,” Frankenberg said.
The commission also heard an update on the airport hangar project. The Washington City Council has been trying for years to build new airport hangars and increase the capacity of Washington Region Airport. However, the project, which the council initially intended to start in 2020, was put on hold due to the volatile steel market increasing prices, according to previous Missourian reporting. In April, after steel prices didn’t go down, but rather spent two years rising, the council decided to just go forward with the project.
Washington Public Works Director John Nilges told the committee that city staff is still working on the final documents needed to go out for bids on the hangar, a process he said has been delayed because there was an issue with paperwork.
“Hope to have that here in the next week or so,” Nilges said.
Frankenberg expressed his full support for expanding the airport.
“Transportation is how communities grow,” he said. “I think the important thing is to build as big as you can.”
One of the committee’s final topics was complaints about native plants in the medians of Highway 100. Washington City Council recently scrapped plans to spend $100,000 over five years maintaining the plants due to the mixed reaction it’s gotten from residents.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said Mayor Doug Hagedorn, who normally attends these meetings but was absent Tuesday, had formed a committee to discuss what how the city will proceed with this.
Committee Member Bill Straatmann was confused by the complaints, particularly given how other cities have now also adopted similar projects.
“Washington was ahead of its time,” Straatmann said. “Everybody is trying to do this as a result of Washington. I just can’t believe there are people that are against it.”
Nilges pointed out that these adding the native plants was part of an effort to creating a healthier ecosystem from an environmental science standpoint, and that if residents understood that, they might be more inclined to support the effort.
“That may be where the solution resides,” he said. “A push to let people know what these things actually are.”