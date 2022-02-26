Missionaries say they keep an open mind as they meet with people who may have misconceptions about their faith
At first glance, Brayden Lloyd and Nicholas Peterson look like your typical teenager or young adult.
Graduating from high school last May, Lloyd, 19, hopes to one day be a guitarist in a band. An avid mountain biker, he also likes hanging out with his friends. Peterson, 22, aspires to work in aerospace engineering, but in his free time is a professional-grade clogger, who enjoys singing and other forms of dancing. He also loves collegiate football. His favorite team is the BYU Cougars, though he follows the North Carolina Tar Heels because of quarterback Sam Howell.
What might set them apart from other young men in Washington is that they are both missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a branch of Christianity whose members were once widely referred to as Mormons, but now eschew the term. The pair has spent weeks in the Washington community as part of an ongoing effort by the church to reach new believers.
“Being a missionary is definitely a personal choice,” said Elder Peterson, who explained that it is not a requirement of the Church. Male missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints take on the title of Elder while they serve in the mission field. Female missionaries are referred to as Sisters.
“This is just something that ever since I was a little kid that I knew I wanted to do,” said Elder Peterson. His father served as a missionary in Fiji, his brothers served in Germany and Nauvoo, Illinois, and his brother-in-law served in the Dominican Republic.
“I always knew I was going to go and share the truth about Jesus Christ, to bring people closer to God,” he said. Typically, being a missionary is a two-year, full-time commitment. Each missionary is assigned to a mission president, who oversees the missionaries in the field and assigns them to work in certain communities. The missionaries can work several weeks in a particular community before being transferred elsewhere in the region. Elder Lloyd said he grew up hearing stories from his father, who served as a missionary in the Philippines. His sister recently returned to their family’s home in Utah after serving as a missionary in Baltimore.
Around the world and across America — including the St. Louis region — 51,000-plus missionaries are at work. This elaborate network of missionaries is one of the reasons why some religious scholars say the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of the fastest-growing religious groups in America, while other mainline denominations are reporting declines in memberships. For example, the Southern Baptist Convention, the heart of conservative Protestantism, has sustained 12 straight years of membership losses. Since 2007, the denomination has shed 1.2 million members.
“I credit (the growth of the Church of Latter-day Saints) to God, and nothing else,” said Elder Peterson, who is also from Utah. “We’d still be doing this work even if the church wasn’t growing.”
Elder Peterson previously worked 18 months as a missionary in Brazil, going through an intensive six-week language course so he could learn Portugese, the most widely used language of that country.
He returned to the U.S. during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and opted to be reassigned, arriving in Washington a few weeks ago.
Elder Lloyd previously worked in the Ward in Dardenne Prairie. A “Ward” refers to a local congregation.
The pair start their day at 6:30 a.m., exercising, cooking breakfast and spending 30 minutes planning the day’s activities. They also spend part of their day in service to others, helping with a variety of tasks.
“Pretty much every minute of the day is planned out to what we are going to be doing,” said Elder Lloyd. “We do all of this planning so that we can be the most productive we can with the time we have been given.”
A considerable portion of their day also is spent in personal study of the Book of Mormon and the Bible and preparing for upcoming meetings with people who have expressed interest in learning more about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They said one of the biggest questions they receive from people outside of the church is about the role the Bible plays in their faith.
“We believe in the Bible and that it is the Word of God. We also believe in the Book of Mormon as God’s continued revelation to man,” Elder Peterson said.
In addition to visiting with people who have reached out to the local Ward or who have contacted the missionaries through the denomination’s website, churchofjesuschrist.org, or by calling them directly, 636-667-9183, they also comb the community, which they call “Finding.”
During this time, they visit downtown Washington, walk the riverfront trail, go to parks or other public places in nearby communities looking for people who might be interested in meeting with them.
“It depends on the person, but it is often that we find people who are looking for more, they sense that something is missing from their life, but don’t necessarily know what that something is. When we find those people the conversation just flows,” Elder Peterson said.
Elders Lloyd and Peterson said they don’t get discouraged when people politely decline or ignore their attempts at prompting a conversation.
“We are not going to try and muscle people into the Church. God would not do that, He wouldn’t force people into his fold,” Elder Peterson said. “It is all about their choice, choosing to respond to the spirit.”
A lot of people who talk with the missionaries have questions about the Church, which as of December 2020 had a membership of 16 million people worldwide and is led by President Russell M. Nelson.
In Washington, the local Ward currently has a membership of 342 congregants. The Washington Ward is located at 110 East Fourteenth Street in Washington, on property adjacent to the St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. The church is open to visitors during Sunday worship services.
The Uninon Ward has a membership of 310 congregants. The Sullivan Ward has a membership of 309.
“A lot of people are surprised to find out that we are Christian, that we believe in Jesus Christ,” Elder Lloyd said. “A lot of people have a lot of misconceptions about the Book of Mormon, or read something on the internet about our faith. There is a lot of stuff that you can find on the internet that doesn’t speak very highly of our church and is totally inaccurate. So we always keep an open mind, because we know we are going to be dealing with misconceptions right off the bat.”
Working as a full-time missionary in a mostly Catholic and overall religious community such as Washington, they said is “terrific” and “helpful.”
“I really find that is better, because we have common ground,” Elder Lloyd said. “It is also great that people are actively participating in the religion of their choice, that they are actively trying to become better and come closer to Christ. That’s all that we are trying to do — is help people come closer to Christ.”
They declined to say how many people they have personally met with who are now pursuing baptism into the Church, but said it does happen and more often than some might believe. They said they are willing to meet with people who simply have questions about the church and who may not be ready to pursue baptism.
These meetings always start with the Book of Mormon, which church members believe is scripture translated by the first prophet Joseph Smith through God’s revelations, gifts and power. The book details how the people came to the Americas, their struggles, their great wars and how Jesus Christ came to visit them after his death in Jerusalem, teaching the people his gospel.
“We go through (the Book of Mormon) because we want people to be able to see for themselves if they believe that the Book of Mormon is true,” Elder Peterson said. “We then ask people to pray about it, asking God that if it is true that they would receive an answer with conviction and that the answer would be ‘yes.’”
“Personally, I know that the Book of Mormon is true,” Elder Peterson said. “I would never have left my family and come out to be a missionary if it wasn’t. I know that it is true, because I did the same thing — I read it. I prayed about it and God confirmed in my heart that it is true.”
And while their time in Washington may be fleeting as they both face the potential of being transferred to other Wards in the St. Louis region, they said the experiences of being in Washington and Franklin County is something they will carry with them.
“There have been a lot of cool experiences and fun times, but I don’t necessarily think I will be remembering those times,” Elder Lloyd said. “I think I will remember all of the times that I was able to talk about my faith.”