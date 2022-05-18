When Alex Trefney and Amanda McCleery’s house burned in Cheboygan, Michigan, they decided to look at the situation not as a catastrophe, but an opportunity.
“I was like, ‘I’m gonna push through this’ and ‘I’m going to make it through,’” Trefney said.
Soon after, the couple packed up their few belongings and five dogs and moved to Washington — where Trefney’s mother lives. Friend James Richardson followed soon after from Flagstaff, Arizona, to help get Washington’s newest Mexican restaurant, Taco Fuego, off the ground.
A family friend invested $15,000 and less than a month later, Taco Fuego is open in the former WashPC (now NOC Technology) building at 902 E. Sixth St.
Last summer, NOC Technology moved into the 12,000-square-foot former First Bank building at 1816 Highway A.
This is each member of the ownership group’s first time owning a business, but combined, the trio has nearly 30 years of restaurant experience.
Most recently, Trefney managed Dixie Saloon in Mackinaw City, Michigan for two years, and he and McCleery helped develop and launch the menu for Rusty Dogz, a gourmet hot dog restaurant in Cheboygan.
Originally offering take-out only, Taco Fuego received so many requests for in-person dining that the trio fashioned office space previously used by WashPC employees into a makeshift dining area. The menu, designed by McCleery, is street taco-heavy, with carne asada and elote tacos, but also has other items like fajitas and quesadillas.
Taco Fuego receives about 50-75 orders a day, which can include dozens of tacos. It’s a lot of work for the three employees, so the group plans to hire three to five more staff. Trefney said they anticipated making $500 a day to start, but daily revenue has been nearly triple that since opening May 5.
Richardson said the sale of the building, which is about 4,000 square feet, will be finalized in the next 90 days, but did not disclose a purchase price from NOC Technology owner Greg Johnston.
Trefney said the restaurant’s owners plan to renovate the building to include building a more formal dining area and a recording studio, among other functions.
The ownership group hopes to open five to 10 locations within two years, according to Trefney.
“It sounds crazy, but that’s what we do,” Richardson said.
For now focused on the location on Sixth Street, Trefney said there hasn’t been much framework put into place for expansion yet, but that future owners could be looking at 50 percent ownership of their franchise. Trefney also thinks there could be a retail market for bottles of McCleery’s salsa.
Taking “messy action” is important to the owners, even if it means making a mistake and having to backtrack.
“It’s a way to learn a large amount of information just by taking action and only worrying about the next step,” Trefney said. “Even though it comes with a lot of stumbles, a lot of falls, you can acquire a lot of learning, a lot of advancement, in a way shorter period of time.”
Trefney and Richardson are also life coaches and host a podcast called The Personality Movement, where the pair discuss ways to improve productivity and outlook on life. To the pair, opening a restaurant felt like practicing what they preach.