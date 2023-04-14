Meaning beyond the grave
Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum Event and Volunteer Coordinator Dan Fuller tells the meaning behind symbols and icons on gravestones at April’s Evening at the Museum event at the Washington Historical Society Museum on Tuesday evening.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff

Over 50 community members packed the Washington Historical Society Museum on Tuesday evening for the second monthly presentation of the season, “Beyond the Gates: Tombstone Iconography.”

As a continuation of the historical society’s Evening at the Museum Speaker Series, Dan Fuller, event and volunteer coordinator at Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum in St. Louis, discussed popular symbols on gravestones and the meaning behind them.