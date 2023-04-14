Over 50 community members packed the Washington Historical Society Museum on Tuesday evening for the second monthly presentation of the season, “Beyond the Gates: Tombstone Iconography.”
As a continuation of the historical society’s Evening at the Museum Speaker Series, Dan Fuller, event and volunteer coordinator at Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum in St. Louis, discussed popular symbols on gravestones and the meaning behind them.
“Using current terminology, think about icons as the emojis of the times,” Fuller said.
Fuller gave the price ranges for the current rate of engraving letters on a tombstone, which is $45 for each raised letter and engraved letters are $15.
“If a picture is worth a thousand words, you can figure out the math on that,” he said.
Fuller said that icons on gravestones are also helpful when a person is researching their genealogy.
During his presentation, Fuller showed several images from stones in Bellefontaine, as well as other cemeteries across the world.
During the Victorian era, two out of seven children would not live past the age of 13, therefore cherubs were often depicted on the children’s gravestones as a way to soothe the children still living, Fuller gave as an example. The families used it to show their brothers or sisters were merely sleeping in heaven, he said.
Fuller highlighted several ways to indicate when a child had died, including an empty chair, a pair of shoes and more.
A broken column near a grave was also a way of representing when an adolescent or young adult passed away, according to Fuller. He said these broken columns were usually intentional as a way of representing a life that was interrupted.
Other gravestone symbols Fuller touched on included oak trees with acorns on the ground, which symbolized that the patriarch of the family had died and left sons to carry on the name; ribbons, which represented a long full life; and drapes, which symbolized a perpetual state of mourning.
Fuller said iconography is still being used today, and one of the newest mausoleums in the Bellefontaine Cemetery features many icons. The $5.2 million mausoleum features a seven-foot-tall lion and three gates which has an all-seeing eye representing God the Father, a crown of thorns representing God the Son, and an eternal flame representing God the Holy Ghost. A 30,000 pound granite cross also stands at a particular angle outside of the mausoleum so that at noon on the family’s matriarch’s birthday, the sun will shine through the mausoleum and highlight an etched cross at the base of the stairs, which is also the lid to a time capsule.
Although many old and new markers contain iconography, Fuller said there are many graves in Bellefontaine Cemetery that don’t even feature a stone to indicate a burial.
“At Bellefontaine Cemetery, we also like to note that ‘every stone tells a story, however not every story has a stone,’” he said.
Fuller said that out of the 87,000 burials in the cemetery, over 13,000 are in unmarked graves. Many of them, he said, were intentional.
Many wealthy African-Americans during the Jim Crow era, Fuller said, chose not to mark their graves for fear it would put a target on their family.
In German culture, it was also common for people to be buried without any indication of their grave site, according to Fuller.
“Their belief system is if their life’s endeavors do not warrant their memory, a stone should not be put in place,” he said.
The next Evening at the Museum presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Washington Historical Society Museum. Ross Malone will be speaking on the all-but-forgotten accomplishments and heroism in the area. These events are open to the public and free of charge, but donations are appreciated and accepted.