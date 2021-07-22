Through June 30, about a month after it opened Memorial Day weekend, the Union Splash-N-Swimplex pool has had 6,475 paid visitors.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he did not have numbers for previous years but said attendance appears to be doing well.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the pool opened July 1 in 2020 and attendance was limited to 150 people at a time, which it rarely exceeded. This summer, attendance limits have been increased to 300 people in the pool at a time.
“This year, it’s been pretty normal for us to have over 150 people in the pool,” Pohlmann said. “I have not been told that we’ve had to stop entry because of reaching capacity.”
While Pohlmann’s first year as director was during the 2020 pandemic, he said 2021 appears to be more like a normal year.
The parks department is selling punch cards this year, which allow people to visit the pool 20 times for $60, which is half the price of the normal $6 admission fee for anyone over 3.
“If you don’t use the entire year of punch cards, you can use it the next year,” he said.
Admission is half price within two hours of the pool closing.
The pool also had one full day closure and five partial-day closures due to inclement weather. Pohlmann said he is not aware of any major loss of business due to the opening of Washington’s new $4 million Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex opening this summer. “Our numbers have not been crazy high, but we’ve been consistent with patrons coming to the pool even on those days where it might be partly cloudy and a little chilly.”
He said the closing date of the pool is not certain yet, but the last weekday the pool will likely be open will be Friday, Aug. 20. The last weekend the pool will be open is expected to be Aug. 28-29.
That would be sooner than in 2020, when the pool remained open on weekends until the Sunday before Labor Day. Pohlmann said the closing dates are usually reflective of when employees have to return to school or practice for fall sports teams.
The biggest change to the pool this year has been the resurfacing of its waterslides, which the city paid Safe Slide Restoration of Fredericktown $59,000 to do over the winter. Competitive swimming practices also took up some time at the pool in the mornings and evenings, after swim leagues were canceled in 2020.
The pool gets complaints because of its hours, but Pohlmann said it is being used all during the day with practices and lessons outside of its regular noon to 6 p.m. hours.
“The pool doesn’t really close, it changes from normal, standard operations to specific operations,” he said. “It is really open from 8 in the morning to 9, 10 in the evening.”