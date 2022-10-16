Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool.
“We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report to members of the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday.
In his presentation, Dunker said total pool attendance, including those who used pool punch cards and those who paid the daily admission fee, was 15,884, down more than 3,100 pool-goers this year compared to last year when the new aquatic complex opened, with 19,008 people going to the pool.
“Attendance was down, but I think that is a little bit of the newness of the pool wearing off and the weather not being ideal,” Dunker said. “The other thing to keep in mind, that the last year the old pool was open in 2019 that we had around 8,800 people come to the pool. To be at nearly 16,000 is still an increase and still a really good number. The pool is still popular.”
“If we can get to 16,000 people or be close to that number every year, then I think we would be in pretty good shape,” Dunker told The Missourian on Thursday. “That is a number we can work with.”
There are several other bright spots that city officials see when looking at the attendance figures. For example, in 2021, the pool opened with just 276 paid admissions over Memorial Day weekend. This year, the pool opened with 1,135 paid pool admissions.
The pool also reported an uptick in the number of pool punch cards being sold. This year, the pool saw pool punch card revenue climb to $56,265, an increase of $1,275 over last year’s sales report. Part of what drove that increase Dunker said was a change in policy that makes the punch cards valid for two years. For example, punch cards purchased this year will be valid through the 2023 pool season.
“I think people really got on board with that change,” Dunker said. Another bright spot, Dunker said was that more 500 people came to the pool during the extra week that it stayed open from Aug. 15-19, creating an additional $2,200 in revenue for the pool. The pool stayed open on weekends through Labor Day weekend this year when it closed for the season on Sept. 5.
“Even though we had nice attendance, I would highly doubt that we will be able to do that again next year,” Dunker said. He said Midwest Pool Management, who has a contract with the city to hire and train lifeguards, struggled with staffing at some pools that stayed open once the high school and college students who worked as lifeguards returned to school.
“I just don’t think they will be doing that again,” Dunker said. He said the Washington pool did not have staffing shortages, but other pools in the greater St. Louis metro region that are managed by Midwest Pool Management did.
In total, pool-goers paid $65,569 to enter the Washington aquatic complex this year compared to the $75,126 that they paid the previous year.
Despite the dip in attendance, the pool still proved to be a popular location for birthday parties, after-hour events and special programming, including swimming lessons and water aerobics. This year, there were 21 pool parties and six after-hour pool rentals, along with other programs at the pool, generating $30,781 in revenue, up $7,600 from 2021.
“Robin (Peirick) really stepped it up this year in terms of planning different programming and special events,” Dunker said. Peirick is the city’s recreation coordinator within the Parks and Recreation Department. For example, the flick-n-float movie generated more than $200 in revenue, while the dog-friendly swim generated $380 in revenue. This year was the first time the pool hosted a flick-n-float, and the dog-friendly swim raising nearly $60 more than last year’s event.
Concessions this year brought in $41,919, compared to $40,980 the previous year.
Ultimately, this year’s pool season recorded $194,736 in revenue compared to last year’s $194,394 revenue.