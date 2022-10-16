Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex
A look at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex in Washington on June 29. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. 

“We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report to members of the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday.  