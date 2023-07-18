A Franklin County man is in custody following two alleged domestic violence incidents this week, one of which occurred right after the suspect was released from jail following the first incident.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy met with a domestic assault victim, who identified the suspect as Isaiah W. R. Bell, 25, from the Villa Ridge area.
The victim told the deputy she was involved in a verbal altercation with Bell and attempted to leave the residence. When she attempted to leave, Bell assaulted her and attempted to pull her back into the residence, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. She was ultimately able to escape.
The deputy observed injuries consistent with the victim’s version of the incident, according to Pelton. A second deputy responded to the incident location and Bell was taken into custody on active warrants for traffic offenses. While in custody, Bell was served an Order of Protection obtained by the victim.
At approximately 1 a.m. Monday, Bell posted bond and was released. Shortly thereafter, Bell allegedly returned to the incident location and forced entry into the home by kicking a door in. A verbal altercation occurred between the victim and Bell, and a physical struggle began over a weapon he had obtained from within the residence, according to Pelton.
The victim was able to remove the weapon from Bell’s custody and hid it. The victim fled the area on foot to seek help. Bell allegedly caught the victim and began assaulting her on the ground outside the residence. She was able to escape from Bell and fled the residence before contacting deputies at the sheriff’s office about the incident.
Deputies responded to the residence. Upon arrival, deputies observed movement within the home, but Bell refused to exit the residence.
The Franklin County SWAT team responded to the scene. After hours of attempted contact with Bell, the SWAT team gained entry into the residence and located Bell hiding in a bedroom in the company of a 3-year-old child.
The child was removed from the residence and Bell was taken into custody without further incident.
The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bell with domestic assault and violation of a court order.
