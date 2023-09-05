A Hermann man suspected of distributing methamphetamine has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his residence last week.
According to a probable cause statement, in the early evening hours of Aug. 27, members of the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office, Hermann Police Department and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) executed a search warrant at the residence of Benjamin D. Wehmeyer, which online court records indicate is an apartment on East 13th Street in Hermann.
Wehmeyer and another resident at the apartment were advised of the warrant and their Miranda rights, and subsequently agreed to speak with one of the LANEG officers, according to the statement. The officer asked Wehmeyer if he was in possession of methamphetamine, and Wehmeyer allegedly admitted that he was, and explained it was under the living room coffee table.
During the search, officers located approximately a quarter ounce of methamphetamine, a digital scale and numerous baggies and smoking devices, according to the statement. Wehmeyer allegedly told the officer the methamphetamine was for personal use.
“He said he had distributed methamphetamine in the past but not recently,” the officer wrote in the statement. “However, based on the amount located, packaging material and digital scale, I believe he was being untruthful. Additionally, by Wehmeyer’s own admission, he was unemployed and had no source of income.”
The other individual at the apartment consented to a search of her phone, “and during that search I observed messages between Wehmeyer and other individuals that implicated Wehmeyer as a distributor” of methamphetamine, the officer wrote.
Wehmeyer was transported to the Osage County Adult Detention Facility. A field test was conducted on the bag of drugs, and it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the statement. The bag of methamphetamine will be submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for further analysis.
Wehmeyer has been charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
“I would like to thank LANEG, Sheriff Scott Eiler and the deputies with the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office and the officers with the Hermann Police Department in their efforts to keep Hermann a safe community,” Hermann Police Chief Marlon Walker said in a statement.
“If you have any information regarding any known drug activity in Hermann or the Gasconade County area, please contact the LANEG Drug Tip line at 1-800-351-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.