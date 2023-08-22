Police Light Crime Graphic

A homeless man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a St. Clair trailer home, setting it on fire and stealing a vehicle and a dog.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, 29-year-old Justin W. Beckmann allegedly broke a window of a trailer located at 250 Murray St., Lot #11, St. Clair, and then set a couch on fire, according to court documents. Firefighters also later found all four burners of the stove at the residence, as well as the oven, were left on, and a gas can containing unknown fuel residue was located nearby.

