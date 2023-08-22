A homeless man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a St. Clair trailer home, setting it on fire and stealing a vehicle and a dog.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, 29-year-old Justin W. Beckmann allegedly broke a window of a trailer located at 250 Murray St., Lot #11, St. Clair, and then set a couch on fire, according to court documents. Firefighters also later found all four burners of the stove at the residence, as well as the oven, were left on, and a gas can containing unknown fuel residue was located nearby.
Beckmann, who “is known to frequent the area,” was located several hours later and initially fled on foot from police when they attempted to make contact, but was eventually captured and taken into custody, according to a probable cause statement.
“During an interview the defendant admitted to setting the trailer on fire because he was thirsty,” according to the statement. “He also claimed to have turned on the burners of the oven located in the residence. He also advised that he did not set the residence on fire.”
When firefighters arrived at the residence, the front door was locked with a deadbolt, but the back door was unlocked, according to the statement. An investigation revealed the fire started from the couch located in the living room and then spread throughout the trailer. Outside the residence, a gas can containing unknown fuel residue was located. Samples of the couch, as well as Beckmann’s clothes, were taken to check for accelerants. Beckmann was allegedly also found in possession of a lighter.
The complaint in the case notes that in addition to allegedly starting the fire at the trailer, Beckmann “appropriated a dog” that did not belong to him and also “unlawfully rode in an automobile” belonging to the dog’s owner.
St. Clair Police Chief Mike Wirt clarified Monday that the theft of the dog and vehicle, from a different person than the arson victim, happened between the time Beckmann allegedly lit the fire at the trailer and his apprehension by police.
Beckmann allegedly stole the vehicle from The Ranch House Phillips 66 gas station, located at 230 W. Gravois Ave. He did not know there was a dog in the vehicle at the time he took it, according to Wirt. Beckmann later allegedly lost the dog, then returned the vehicle to the Phillips 66 station. When police later found Beckmann and he attempted to flee, he was on foot, Wirt said.
Beckmann is facing felony charges for arson, burglary, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and stealing an animal, as well as a misdemeanor charge for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Beckmann remained in custody Tuesday at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.
