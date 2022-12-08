The man who investigators believe is responsible for firing "several gunshots" into the front of a St. Clair Dollar General store and into two parked cars on Dec. 6 has been arrested, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Ricky Joel Walton, 33, of St. Clair, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Walton was identified as a possible person of interest after witnesses and surveillance video showed a dark-colored SUV driving away from the scene.
"Over the course of the last several weeks, detectives have had encounters with (Walton), occupying a vehicle matching the one involved in the shooting at the Dollar General," Pelton wrote in a press release announcing Walton's arrest.
Walton, who was taken into custody on Dec. 7, was found by the St. Clair Police Department. Officers with the police department were responding to the scene of an apparent fatal drug overdose involving an unidentified woman.
"Mr. Walton was inside of the home upon the arrival of law enforcement," Pelton said. After taking him into custody, investigators executed a search warrant on the residence and the suspect vehicle. Inside the vehicle, evidence was collected that corroborated witness statements, but exactly what evidence that was collected has not been released at this time.
Pelton said Thursday that investigators now believe the Dec. 6 shooting started because of a verbal dispute between the suspect and people inside of the store.
"Mr. Walton has an extensive criminal history," Pelton said.
According to electronic court records, he has prior convictions for one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing, one count of property damage, one count of tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of receiving stolen property, one count or resisting arrest, one count of unlawful firearm possession, and some driving-related citations.
Walton also faces other charges that are continuing through the legal system. These charges include two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of second-degree assault.