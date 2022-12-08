Handcuff Graphics
The man who investigators believe is responsible for firing "several gunshots" into the front of a St. Clair Dollar General store and into two parked cars on Dec. 6 has been arrested, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. 

Ricky Joel Walton, 33, of St. Clair, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action. 